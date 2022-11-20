Lirik Chasing the Past - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Chasing the Past

You were the one

Who told me don’t look back

When I was younger

You made the sun shine through

And changed my world from black

Gave me that hunger

And there is not another place

That I would rather be than here

No case for chasing the past

Yesterday it’s gone

It’s just as well

Now we’ll take tomorrow and make it hell

You were the one who made my life complete

When I was younger

You let the sun shine through

That made it all so sweet

Still got that hunger

And there is not another place

That I would rather be than here

No case for chasing the past

Yesterday it’s gone

It’s just as well

Now we’ll take tomorrow and give it hell

And there is not another place

That I would rather be than here

No case for chasing the past

Yesterday it’s gone

It’s just as well

Now we’ll take tomorrow and give it hell

And there is not another place

That I would rather be than here

No case for chasing the past

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Still Got That Hunger