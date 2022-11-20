Lirik Chasing the Past - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Chasing the Past
You were the one
Who told me don’t look back
When I was younger
You made the sun shine through
And changed my world from black
Gave me that hunger
And there is not another place
That I would rather be than here
No case for chasing the past
Yesterday it’s gone
It’s just as well
Now we’ll take tomorrow and make it hell
You were the one who made my life complete
When I was younger
You let the sun shine through
That made it all so sweet
Still got that hunger
And there is not another place
That I would rather be than here
No case for chasing the past
Yesterday it’s gone
It’s just as well
Now we’ll take tomorrow and give it hell
And there is not another place
That I would rather be than here
No case for chasing the past
Yesterday it’s gone
It’s just as well
Now we’ll take tomorrow and give it hell
And there is not another place
That I would rather be than here
No case for chasing the past
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Still Got That Hunger
Artikel Pilihan