Lirik Lagu I Do - Cardi B feat SZA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Do - Cardi B feat SZA

I left a nigga on read 'cause I felt like it

Dress me down in that Raf, Saint Laurent jacket

Dapper, dapper, I look fine and my checks divine

No wonder, wonder why I do whatever I like

I do what I like, I do, I do

I do what I like, I do, I do

I do what I like, I do, I do

I do what I like, I do, I do

I think us bad bitches is a gift from God (gift from God)

I think you broke hoes need to get a job (get a job)

Now I'm a boss, I write my own name on the checks (Cardi)

Pussy so good, I say my own name during sex

I might smack a bitch 'cause I felt like it

Gucci shoes and a belt like it

Said that Cardi is his favorite fragrance

I'm a rich bitch and I smell like it

I'm in a boss bitch mood, ay, these heels are Givenchy, hoe

These are some boss bitch shoes

If you ain't no boss bitch, move, ay

For the record, I set record record sales

I like niggas that been in and outta jail

They said by now that I'll be finished, hard to tell (I can tell)

My little 15 minutes lasted long as hell, huh?

I left a nigga on read 'cause I felt like it

Dress me down in that Raf, Saint Laurent jacket

Dapper, dapper, I look fine and my checks divine

No wonder, wonder why I do whatever I like

I do what I like, I do, I do

I do what I like, I do, I do

I do what I like, I do, I do

I do what I like, I do, I do

Look, broke hoes do what they can (can)

Good girls do what they told (told)

Bad bitches do what they want (they want)

That's why a bitch is so cold

I'm a gangsta in a dress, I'm a bully in the bed

Only time that I'm a lady's when I lay these hoes to rest

The coupe is roofless, but I get top in it

I'm provocative, it's my prerogative

80K just to know what time is it

Cardi rockin' it, go buy stock in it

Spent what I want, ain't no limit

I say what I want, I ain't never been timid

Only real shit comes out my mouth and only real niggas go in it

Leave his texts on read, leave his balls on blue

Put it on airplane mode so none of those calls come through

Here's a word to my ladies

Don't you give these niggas none (give 'em none)

If they can make you richer, they can make you cum

I left a nigga on read 'cause I felt like it

Dress me down in that Raf, Saint Laurent jacket

Dapper, dapper, I look fine and my checks divine

No wonder wonder why I do whatever I like

I do what I like, I do, I do

I do what I like, I do, I do

I do what I like, I do, I do

I do what I like, I do, I do

Credits

Dirilis: 2018

Artist: Cardi B, SZA

Album: Invasion of Privacy

Genre: R&B/Soul, Hip-Hop/Rap

Songwriters: Belcalis Almanzar, Kevin Gomringer, Kleonard Raphael, Shane Lindstrom, Solana Rowe, Tim Gomringer

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ini

I Do merupakan lagu Cardi B yang dia bawakan bersama SZA untuk lagu dalam album studio debutnya, Invasion of Privacy. Lagu ini menjadi lagu penutup dalam album tesebut.