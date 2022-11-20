Lirik Lagu Money Bag - Cardi B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Money bag, money bag

Money bag, bitch, I'm lookin' like a money bag

Money bag

Cardi

I do the Maybach on Monday, Ferrari Friday

This is sweet pussy Saturday, that's just what Plies say

I said "Bae, it's a snack," he said it's a entrée

With them pretty ass twins, you look like Beyoncé

Lookin' like money bag, money bag, money bag, uh

(Money bag, money bag, money bag, yeah)

Money bag, money bag, money bag, uh

(Money bag, money bag, money bag)

He can tell from the front I got ass behind me

And I park my Bentley truck on my Versace driveway (Skrrt)

Lookin' like money bag, money bag, money bag, uh

(Money bag, money bag, money bag, yeah)

Money bag, money bag, money bag, woo

(Money bag, money bag, money bag)

And my bitches with me pretty, too, they look like bridesmaids

And they all bloody gang so don't be talkin' sideways

He said I'm protein thick, you look like a dope fiend, sis

He make sure he put Cardi down on his grocery list

Now why this bitch tryna look on my Snap?

I take your man and I won't give him back

I just walk into the booth and attack

I hit this grind, the roof gon' collapse

I been broke my whole life, I have no clue what to do with these racks

Wig be laid, waist snatched, ass fat, straight facts

Got lips like Angelina, Bentley truck tangerine, uh

Tramps jumpin' on my dick, that's why they call it trampoline, uh

These bitches salty, they sodium, they jelly, petroleum

Always talkin' in the background, don't never come to the podium

Chef Cardi B, I'm cookin' up, I see you hoes at the stove again

While you hoes were sleepin' on me, I made 40 bands by 4pm

They be taking shots, miss miss, X and O, kiss kiss

Everythin' your nigga want, I'm like a walkin' wishlist

I don't understand what this hate is about

How you gon' suck yo' man dick with my name in yo' mouth?

Credits

Artis: Cardi B

Dirilis: 2018

Album: Invasion of Privacy

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Songwriters: Belcalis Almanzar, Jermaine White, Jordan Thorpe, Kleonard Raphael