Lirik Lagu Money Bag - Cardi B dan Fakta di Baliknya
Money bag, money bag
Money bag, bitch, I'm lookin' like a money bag
Money bag
Cardi
I do the Maybach on Monday, Ferrari Friday
This is sweet pussy Saturday, that's just what Plies say
I said "Bae, it's a snack," he said it's a entrée
With them pretty ass twins, you look like Beyoncé
Lookin' like money bag, money bag, money bag, uh
(Money bag, money bag, money bag, yeah)
Money bag, money bag, money bag, uh
(Money bag, money bag, money bag)
He can tell from the front I got ass behind me
And I park my Bentley truck on my Versace driveway (Skrrt)
Lookin' like money bag, money bag, money bag, uh
(Money bag, money bag, money bag, yeah)
Money bag, money bag, money bag, woo
(Money bag, money bag, money bag)
And my bitches with me pretty, too, they look like bridesmaids
And they all bloody gang so don't be talkin' sideways
He said I'm protein thick, you look like a dope fiend, sis
He make sure he put Cardi down on his grocery list
Now why this bitch tryna look on my Snap?
I take your man and I won't give him back
I just walk into the booth and attack
I hit this grind, the roof gon' collapse
I been broke my whole life, I have no clue what to do with these racks
Wig be laid, waist snatched, ass fat, straight facts
Got lips like Angelina, Bentley truck tangerine, uh
Tramps jumpin' on my dick, that's why they call it trampoline, uh
These bitches salty, they sodium, they jelly, petroleum
Always talkin' in the background, don't never come to the podium
Chef Cardi B, I'm cookin' up, I see you hoes at the stove again
While you hoes were sleepin' on me, I made 40 bands by 4pm
They be taking shots, miss miss, X and O, kiss kiss
Everythin' your nigga want, I'm like a walkin' wishlist
I don't understand what this hate is about
How you gon' suck yo' man dick with my name in yo' mouth?
Credits
Artis: Cardi B
Dirilis: 2018
Album: Invasion of Privacy
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Songwriters: Belcalis Almanzar, Jermaine White, Jordan Thorpe, Kleonard Raphael
