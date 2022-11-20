Lirik Lagu Seven Days Ago – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Seven Days Ago – Mocca
Seven days ago you said you love me
Was that real or just a dream?
I was so happy I could scream
My Heart was jumping
Seven days ago you said you love me
Those words just swept me off my feet
One thing for sure I did believe
Were the things you promised
We'll always be together
And we will love each other
Always and forever
Until the end of time
Seven days ago you said you love me
Now everything has gone to waste
One thing you've made me really hate
Are the lies you promised
We'll always be together
And we will love each other
Always and forever
Until the end of time
Seven days ago you said you love me
Then suddenly your turning cold
With nothing here for me to hold
Coz now theres nothing
Credit
Artis: Mocca
Album: Colours
Dirilis: 2007
Pencipta lagu: Mocca
Genre: Alternative, Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Seven Days Ago
Mocca adalah band musik Indonesia yang dibentuk pada tahun 1997 di Bandung, Indonesia.
