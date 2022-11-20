Lirik Lagu Seven Days Ago – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Seven Days Ago – Mocca

Seven days ago you said you love me

Was that real or just a dream?

I was so happy I could scream

My Heart was jumping

Seven days ago you said you love me

Those words just swept me off my feet

One thing for sure I did believe

Were the things you promised

We'll always be together

And we will love each other

Always and forever

Until the end of time

Seven days ago you said you love me

Now everything has gone to waste

One thing you've made me really hate

Are the lies you promised

We'll always be together

And we will love each other

Always and forever

Until the end of time

Seven days ago you said you love me

Then suddenly your turning cold

With nothing here for me to hold

Coz now theres nothing

Credit

Artis: Mocca

Album: Colours

Dirilis: 2007

Pencipta lagu: Mocca

Genre: Alternative, Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Seven Days Ago

Mocca adalah band musik Indonesia yang dibentuk pada tahun 1997 di Bandung, Indonesia.