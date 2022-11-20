Lirik Lagu Brand New Day – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Brand New Day – Mocca

Another day has gone another storm just passed

Now I'm happy living without you

A closed door to my past new chances wait ahead

I'm happy moving on without you

Papapa parapapa

Another day has gone another night just passed

My life is now complete without you

Put on my dancing shoes now it's time to swing

It's a brand new day it's a brand new life

It's a brand new me and I'm walking in the sun

It's a brand new day it's a brand new life

It's a brand new me as I walk among the stars

Papapa parapapa

Another day has gone another night just passed

My life is now complete without you

Put on my dancing shoes now it's time to swing

It's a brand new day it's a brand new life

It's a brand new me and I'm walking in the sun

It's a brand new day it's a brand new life

It's a brand new me