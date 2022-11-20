Lirik Lagu Brand New Day – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Brand New Day – Mocca
Another day has gone another storm just passed
Now I'm happy living without you
A closed door to my past new chances wait ahead
I'm happy moving on without you
Papapa parapapa
Another day has gone another night just passed
My life is now complete without you
Put on my dancing shoes now it's time to swing
It's a brand new day it's a brand new life
It's a brand new me and I'm walking in the sun
It's a brand new day it's a brand new life
It's a brand new me as I walk among the stars
Papapa parapapa
Another day has gone another night just passed
My life is now complete without you
Put on my dancing shoes now it's time to swing
It's a brand new day it's a brand new life
It's a brand new me and I'm walking in the sun
It's a brand new day it's a brand new life
It's a brand new me
