Lirik Lagu Mars Persib - Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Biru akan selalu jadi warnamu
Bandung akan selalu jadi istanamu
Satu akan selalu jadi tempatmu
Meraunglah yang keras Maung Bandungku
Menang dan kalah hal yang biasa
No matter what you do you’ll always be in my heart
