Lirik Lagu Mars Persib - Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mars Persib – Mocca

Biru akan selalu jadi warnamu

Bandung akan selalu jadi istanamu

Satu akan selalu jadi tempatmu

Meraunglah yang keras Maung Bandungku

Go Persib go… (Go Persib go)

Go Persib go… (Go Persib go)

Menang dan kalah hal yang biasa

Go Persib go… (Go Persib go)

Go Persib go… (Go Persib go)

No matter what you do you’ll always be in my heart

Go Persib go… (Go Persib go)

Go Persib go… (Go Persib go)

Menang dan kalah hal yang biasa

Go Persib go… (Go Persib go)

Go Persib go… (Go Persib go)

No matter what you do you’ll always be in my heart

Go Persib go… (Go Persib go)

Go Persib go… (Go Persib go)

Menang dan kalah hal yang biasa

Go Persib go… (Go Persib go)

Go Persib go… (Go Persib go)

No matter what you do you’ll always be in my heart

Go Persib go… (Go Persib go)

Go Persib go… (Go Persib go)

Menang dan kalah hal yang biasa