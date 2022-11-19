Lirik Lagu I Wish It Would Rain Down - Phil Collins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu I Wish It Would Rain Down - Phil Collins
You know I never meant to see you again
But I only passed by as a friend, yeah
All this time I stayed out of sight
I started wondering why
Now I, I wish it would rain down, down on me
Ooh yes I wish it would rain, rain down on me now
Ooh yes I wish it would rain, down on me
Ooh yes I wish it would rain on me
You said you didn't need me in your life
Oh I guess you were right, yeah
Ooh I never meant to cause you no pain
But it looks like I did it again
Now I, now I know I wish it would rain down, down on me
Ooh yes I wish it would rain, rain down on me now
Ooh girl I wish it would rain, down on me
Ooh yes I wish it would rain on me
Though your hurt is gone, mines hanging on, inside
And I know it's eating me through every night and day
I'm just waiting on your sign
'Cause I know, I know I never meant to cause you no pain
And I realize I let you down
But I know in my heart of heart of hearts
I know I'm never gonna hold you again
Now I, now I know I wish it would rain down, down on me
Oh you know I wish it would rain, rain down on me now
Ooh yes I wish it would rain, down on me
Yes you know I wish it would rain, rain down on me
Just rain down on me
