Lirik Lagu I Wish It Would Rain Down - Phil Collins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu I Wish It Would Rain Down - Phil Collins

You know I never meant to see you again

But I only passed by as a friend, yeah

All this time I stayed out of sight

I started wondering why

Now I, I wish it would rain down, down on me

Ooh yes I wish it would rain, rain down on me now

Ooh yes I wish it would rain, down on me

Ooh yes I wish it would rain on me

You said you didn't need me in your life

Oh I guess you were right, yeah

Ooh I never meant to cause you no pain

But it looks like I did it again

Now I, now I know I wish it would rain down, down on me

Ooh yes I wish it would rain, rain down on me now

Ooh girl I wish it would rain, down on me

Ooh yes I wish it would rain on me

Though your hurt is gone, mines hanging on, inside

And I know it's eating me through every night and day

I'm just waiting on your sign

'Cause I know, I know I never meant to cause you no pain

And I realize I let you down

But I know in my heart of heart of hearts

I know I'm never gonna hold you again

Now I, now I know I wish it would rain down, down on me

Oh you know I wish it would rain, rain down on me now

Ooh yes I wish it would rain, down on me

Yes you know I wish it would rain, rain down on me

Just rain down on me

Credit