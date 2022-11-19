Lirik lagu A Part of Me – Neck Deep dan Fakta di Baliknya
I'll paint you a picture with words "I miss her"
We still talk like everyday
But we don't talk in the same way that we used to
I'll move on and forget you
We could never see eye to eye
But either way
I like her 'cause she's smart, headstrong and independent
She puts me in my place, but I don't know where I stand
And if only I could find the words, or muster up the nerve to tell her
I'll never forget her
And she'll always have a part of me
Don't let me go down this road again
We both know where this ends
In a storm of feeling, I'm so unappealing
I can't play these games
I like her 'cause she's smart, headstrong and independent
She puts me in my place, but I don't know where I stand
And if only I could find the words, or muster up the nerve to tell her
I'll never forget her
And she'll always have a part of me
I like her 'cause she's smart, headstrong and independent
She puts me in my place, but I don't know where I stand
And if only I could find the words, or muster up the nerve to tell her
I'll never forget her
And she'll always have a part of me
She'll always have a part of me
She'll always have a part of me
I was falling for a girl who would ask me to come over
Just for a day, when her parents were away
Now all I can do is lay in my room
Fall asleep, dream of you
Then wake up and do nothing about it
I fell for a boy who could never ever let me walk home that way
'Cause you gotta be safe
So hold back your views
We're both leaving soon
I can't fall back on you
'Cause that's not what I do ...
