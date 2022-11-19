Lirik Lagu Religion – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Religion – Lana Del Rey

Everything is fine now

Let's sleeping dog's lay

All our minds made up now

All our beds are made

No one's out of time, no

Chips fall where they may

Leave it all behind, let the ocean wash away

It never was about the money or the drugs

For you there's only love

For you there's only love

It never was about the party or the clubs

For you there's only love

'Cause you're my religion

You're how I'm living

When all my friends say I should take some space

Well I can't envision, that for a minute

When I'm down on my knees, you're how I pray

(Hallelujah) I need your love

(Hallelujah) I need your love

Everything is bright now

No more cloudy days, even when

The storms come, in the eye we'll stay

No need to survive now

All we do is play, all I hear is

Music like: Lay Lady Lay

It never was about the money or the drugs

For you there's only love

For you there's only love

It never was about the party or the clubs

For you there's only love

'Cause you're my religion

You're how I'm living

When all my friends say I should take some space

Well I can't envision, that for a minute

When I'm down on my knees, you're how I pray

I need your love

(Hallelujah) I need your love

You're my religion

You're how I'm living

When all my friends say I should take some space

Well I can't envision, that for a minute

When I'm down on my knees, you're how I pray