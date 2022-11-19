Lirik Lagu Religion – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everything is fine now
Let's sleeping dog's lay
All our minds made up now
All our beds are made
No one's out of time, no
Chips fall where they may
Leave it all behind, let the ocean wash away
It never was about the money or the drugs
For you there's only love
For you there's only love
It never was about the party or the clubs
For you there's only love
'Cause you're my religion
You're how I'm living
When all my friends say I should take some space
Well I can't envision, that for a minute
When I'm down on my knees, you're how I pray
(Hallelujah) I need your love
(Hallelujah) I need your love
Everything is bright now
No more cloudy days, even when
The storms come, in the eye we'll stay
No need to survive now
All we do is play, all I hear is
Music like: Lay Lady Lay
It never was about the money or the drugs
For you there's only love
For you there's only love
It never was about the party or the clubs
For you there's only love
'Cause you're my religion
You're how I'm living
When all my friends say I should take some space
Well I can't envision, that for a minute
When I'm down on my knees, you're how I pray
I need your love
(Hallelujah) I need your love
You're my religion
You're how I'm living
When all my friends say I should take some space
Well I can't envision, that for a minute
When I'm down on my knees, you're how I pray
