Lirik Lagu Terrence Loves You – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Terrence Loves You – Lana Del Rey
You are what you are
I don't matter to anyone
But Hollywood legends
Will never grow old
And all of what's hidden
Well, it will never grow cold
But I lost myself when I lost you
But I still got jazz
When I've got those blues
And I lost myself when I lost you
And I still get trashed, darling
When I hear your tunes
But you are who you are
I won't change you for anything
For when you are crazy
I'll let you be bad
I'll never dare change thee
To what you are not
But I lost myself when I lost you
But I still got jazz
When I've got those blues
I lost myself and I lost you too
And I still get trashed, baby
When I hear your tunes
I put the radio on
Hold you tight in my mind
Isn't strange that
You're not here with me
But I know the light's on in the television
Trying to transmit, can you hear me
Ground control to Major Tom
Can you hear me all night long
Ground control to Major Tom
Well I lost myself when I lost you
But I still got jazz when I've got the blues
I lost myself and I lost you too
And I still get trashed, honey
When I hear your tunes
Mmmm mmm mmm
Mmmm mmm mmm
Mmmm mmm mmm
Mmmm mmm mmm
