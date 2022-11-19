Lirik Lagu Terrence Loves You – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Terrence Loves You – Lana Del Rey

You are what you are

I don't matter to anyone

But Hollywood legends

Will never grow old

And all of what's hidden

Well, it will never grow cold

But I lost myself when I lost you

But I still got jazz

When I've got those blues

And I lost myself when I lost you

And I still get trashed, darling

When I hear your tunes

But you are who you are

I won't change you for anything

For when you are crazy

I'll let you be bad

I'll never dare change thee

To what you are not

But I lost myself when I lost you

But I still got jazz

When I've got those blues

I lost myself and I lost you too

And I still get trashed, baby

When I hear your tunes

I put the radio on

Hold you tight in my mind

Isn't strange that

You're not here with me

But I know the light's on in the television

Trying to transmit, can you hear me

Ground control to Major Tom

Can you hear me all night long

Ground control to Major Tom

Well I lost myself when I lost you

But I still got jazz when I've got the blues

I lost myself and I lost you too

And I still get trashed, honey

When I hear your tunes

Mmmm mmm mmm

Mmmm mmm mmm

Mmmm mmm mmm

Mmmm mmm mmm