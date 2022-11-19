Lirik Lagu The Blackest Day – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Blackest Day – Lana Del Rey

Carry me home, got my blue nail polish on

It's my favorite color and my favorite tone of song

I don't really wanna break up, we got it going on

It's what you gathered from my talk, but you were wrong

It's not easy for me to talk about

I have heavy heart strings

And not simple, it's trigonometry

It's hard to express

I can't explain

Ever since my baby went away

It's been the blackest day, it's been the blackest day

All I hear is Billie Holiday

It's all that I play

It's all that I play

Because I'm going deeper and deeper (deeper)

Harder and harder (harder)

Getting darker and darker

Looking for love

In all the wrong places

Oh my god

In all the wrong places

Oh my god

Carry me home, got my new car and my gun

Wind in my hair, holding your hand, listen to a song

Carry me home, don't wanna talk about the things to come

Just put your hands up in the air, the radio on

'Cause there's nothing for us to talk about

Like the future and those things

'Cause there's nothing for me to think about

Now that he's gone, I can't feel nothing

Ever since my baby went away

It's been the blackest day, it's been the blackest day

All I hear is Billie Holiday

It's all that I play

It's all that I play

Because I'm going deeper and deeper (deeper)

Harder and harder (harder)

Getting darker and darker

Looking for love

In all the wrong places

Oh my god

In all the wrong places

Oh my god

You should've known better

Than to have, to let her

Get you under her spell of the weather

I got you where I want you

You did it, I never

I'm falling for forever

I'm playing head games with you

Got you where I want you

I got you, I got you

I got you where I want you now

Ever since my baby went away

It's been the blackest day, it's been the blackest day

All I hear is Billie Holiday

It's all that I play

It's all that I play