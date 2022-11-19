Lirik Lagu Love Me - RealestK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Me - RealestK

Baby

I just want to see you smile

Just one more time before I leave

I just want your love and company

'Cause anytime I'm on the road

You feeling up, you're all alone

You tell me what you wanna hear

I'm tryna tell you what I know

'Cause I just wanna be the peace of your mind

Anytime that I walk by, but, baby

Baby, why can't you love me?

Hold me so close, maybe we can be lucky

I'm calling your name, I'm screaming it out, just love me

I know that it's hard for you to love me

Calling your name, I'm screaming it out

Tell me if you can figure it all out

And I don't wanna be that guy, but

I just wanna be your guy

I just wanna be your man that holds you close

And looks you right up in your eyes

And now I'm sweating up in tears 'cause

You and I are right here, babe

Tell me what I gotta hear 'cause

All that you wanted

Gave you, I'm running now

Running right back to you

Baby, why can't you love me?

Hold me so close, maybe we can be lucky

I'm calling your name, I'm screaming it out, just love me

I know that it's hard for you to love me

Love me

Hold me so close, maybe we can be lucky

Love me

Ohh, love me

Ohhh, ohh