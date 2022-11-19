Lirik Lagu Love Me - RealestK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Me - RealestK
Baby
I just want to see you smile
Just one more time before I leave
I just want your love and company
'Cause anytime I'm on the road
You feeling up, you're all alone
You tell me what you wanna hear
I'm tryna tell you what I know
'Cause I just wanna be the peace of your mind
Anytime that I walk by, but, baby
Baby, why can't you love me?
Hold me so close, maybe we can be lucky
I'm calling your name, I'm screaming it out, just love me
I know that it's hard for you to love me
Calling your name, I'm screaming it out
Tell me if you can figure it all out
And I don't wanna be that guy, but
I just wanna be your guy
I just wanna be your man that holds you close
And looks you right up in your eyes
And now I'm sweating up in tears 'cause
You and I are right here, babe
Tell me what I gotta hear 'cause
All that you wanted
Gave you, I'm running now
Running right back to you
Baby, why can't you love me?
Hold me so close, maybe we can be lucky
I'm calling your name, I'm screaming it out, just love me
I know that it's hard for you to love me
Love me
Hold me so close, maybe we can be lucky
Love me
Ohh, love me
Ohhh, ohh
