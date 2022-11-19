Lirik Lagu Send My Love (To Your New Lover) – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Send My Love (To Your New Lover) – Adele
Just the guitar, okay, cool
This was all you, none of it me
You put your hands all over my body and told me, mmm
You told me you were ready
For the big one, for the big jump
I'd be your last love, everlasting, you and me, mmm
That was what you told me
I'm giving you up
I've forgiven it all
You set me free
Send my love to your new lover
Treat her better
We've gotta let go of all of our ghosts
We both know we ain't kids no more
Send my love to your new lover
Treat her better
We've gotta let go of all of our ghosts
We both know we ain't kids no more
I was too strong, you were trembling
You couldn't handle the hot heat rising (rising), mmm
Baby, I'm still rising
I was running, you were walking
You couldn't keep up, you were falling down (down), mmm
There's only one way down
I'm giving you up
I've forgiven it all
You set me free, oh
Send my love to your new lover
Treat her better
We gotta let go of all of our ghosts
We've both know we ain't kids no more
Send my love to your new lover
Treat her better
We've gotta let go of all of our ghosts
We both know we ain't kids no more
If you're ready, if you're ready
If you're ready, I am ready
If you're ready, if you're ready
We both know we ain't kids no more
No, we ain't kids no more
