Lirik Lagu Send My Love (To Your New Lover) – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Send My Love (To Your New Lover) – Adele

Just the guitar, okay, cool

This was all you, none of it me

You put your hands all over my body and told me, mmm

You told me you were ready

For the big one, for the big jump

I'd be your last love, everlasting, you and me, mmm

That was what you told me

I'm giving you up

I've forgiven it all

You set me free

Send my love to your new lover

Treat her better

We've gotta let go of all of our ghosts

We both know we ain't kids no more

Send my love to your new lover

Treat her better

We've gotta let go of all of our ghosts

We both know we ain't kids no more

I was too strong, you were trembling

You couldn't handle the hot heat rising (rising), mmm

Baby, I'm still rising

I was running, you were walking

You couldn't keep up, you were falling down (down), mmm

There's only one way down

I'm giving you up

I've forgiven it all

You set me free, oh

Send my love to your new lover

Treat her better

We gotta let go of all of our ghosts

We've both know we ain't kids no more

Send my love to your new lover

Treat her better

We've gotta let go of all of our ghosts

We both know we ain't kids no more

If you're ready, if you're ready

If you're ready, I am ready

If you're ready, if you're ready

We both know we ain't kids no more

No, we ain't kids no more