Lirik Lagu I Can Transform Ya - Chris Brown ft Lil Wayne, Swizz Beatz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Can Transform Ya - Chris Brown ft Lil Wayne dan Swizz Beatz

Go hey lil' mama

I can transform ya

No, I can't dance but I can dance on ya

Swizz on the beats, Chris move ya feet

And baby I can transform ya, him to a me

I can change you life, make it so new

Make you never want to go back to the old you

Cîroc and lime, give it lil' time

And she can transform like Optimus Prime

Need a ride ,I can Range you up

Money, I can change you up

You can ride your own, no longer be the passenger

Swag low, I build you up

Knees weak, I'll stand you up

Red lips, red dress, like 'em like a fire truck

What you need, you can have that

My black card, they don't decline that

See potential in ya

Let me mold that

I can transform, I can transform ya

I can transform ya

I can transform ya

Anything ya want, I can get it for ya

You're my baby girl, so you know I get it for ya

I can trans, I can trans, I can transform ya

Shoes, you got it (got it)

Bags, you got it (got it)

Cars, you got it (got it)

Money, still got it (got it)

I can transform ya, I can transform ya

Anything you want I can (I can) get it for ya

See it in the video, you can have it really though

Iced out everything, freezing like an Eskimo

Wanna fly, we can go, anywhere you wanna go

Jimmy Choo's in Italy, Louis V in Tokyo

Somethin' like Pinocchio

If you lie down, I'm a grow

Wanna see me do it big

I can show you how it goes

Take you from an amateur to being professional

(I can have you swag surfin')

What you need, you can have that

My black card, they don't decline that

See potential in ya

Let me mold that

I can transform, I can transform ya (bounce)

I can transform ya

I can transform ya

Anything ya want, I can get it for ya

You're my baby girl, so you know I get it for ya

I can trans, I can trans, I can transform ya