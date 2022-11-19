Lirik Lagu I Can Transform Ya - Chris Brown ft Lil Wayne, Swizz Beatz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Can Transform Ya - Chris Brown ft Lil Wayne dan Swizz Beatz
Go hey lil' mama
I can transform ya
No, I can't dance but I can dance on ya
Swizz on the beats, Chris move ya feet
And baby I can transform ya, him to a me
I can change you life, make it so new
Make you never want to go back to the old you
Cîroc and lime, give it lil' time
And she can transform like Optimus Prime
Need a ride ,I can Range you up
Money, I can change you up
You can ride your own, no longer be the passenger
Swag low, I build you up
Knees weak, I'll stand you up
Red lips, red dress, like 'em like a fire truck
What you need, you can have that
My black card, they don't decline that
See potential in ya
Let me mold that
I can transform, I can transform ya
I can transform ya
I can transform ya
Anything ya want, I can get it for ya
You're my baby girl, so you know I get it for ya
I can trans, I can trans, I can transform ya
Shoes, you got it (got it)
Bags, you got it (got it)
Cars, you got it (got it)
Money, still got it (got it)
I can transform ya, I can transform ya
Anything you want I can (I can) get it for ya
See it in the video, you can have it really though
Iced out everything, freezing like an Eskimo
Wanna fly, we can go, anywhere you wanna go
Jimmy Choo's in Italy, Louis V in Tokyo
Somethin' like Pinocchio
If you lie down, I'm a grow
Wanna see me do it big
I can show you how it goes
Take you from an amateur to being professional
(I can have you swag surfin')
What you need, you can have that
My black card, they don't decline that
See potential in ya
Let me mold that
I can transform, I can transform ya (bounce)
I can transform ya
I can transform ya
Anything ya want, I can get it for ya
You're my baby girl, so you know I get it for ya
I can trans, I can trans, I can transform ya
