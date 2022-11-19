Lirik Lagu Let Go - Monkey to Millionaire dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let Go – Monkey to Millionaire
Stay late for me
'Cause I know you are not happy
And burn the light for me
So I know we both couldn't get burried
Start to believe
That there's life you haven't seen
And just like I told
You'll be great
Before you get old
Let her go
She don't want to hold on
Let her go
She don't want to hold on anyomore
It's done you and me
And that's far as I can see
Burn the light for me
So I know we both wouldn't be burried
Let her go
She don't want to hold on
Let her go
She don't want to hold on anymore
Credits
Artis: Monkey to Millionaire
Album: Lantai Merah
Dirilis: 2009
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Turkish Indie, Indonesian Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Let Go
Monkey To Millionaire adalah band alternative rock yang namanya meroket melalui L.A Lights Indiefest saat membawakan lagu berjudul “Rules and Policy”.
