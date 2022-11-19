Lirik Lagu Let Go - Monkey to Millionaire dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let Go – Monkey to Millionaire

Stay late for me

'Cause I know you are not happy

And burn the light for me

So I know we both couldn't get burried

Start to believe

That there's life you haven't seen

And just like I told

You'll be great

Before you get old

Let her go

She don't want to hold on

Let her go

She don't want to hold on anyomore

It's done you and me

And that's far as I can see

Burn the light for me

So I know we both wouldn't be burried

Let her go

She don't want to hold on

Let her go

She don't want to hold on anymore

Credits

Artis: Monkey to Millionaire

Album: Lantai Merah

Dirilis: 2009

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Turkish Indie, Indonesian Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Let Go

Monkey To Millionaire adalah band alternative rock yang namanya meroket melalui L.A Lights Indiefest saat membawakan lagu berjudul “Rules and Policy”.