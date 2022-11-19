Lirik Lagu MAN - Monkey to Millionaire dan Fakta di Baliknya

MAN – Monkey to Millionaire

Look at that boy

Who already has a man's voice

With the ability of a woman's mouth

Hey, untrustworthy man

Well, he's a man with a thousand mouths

With the ability of a woman's mouth

With a lot of a things

He wants to talk about

Does it fit you?

Does it feed you?

Big ego

Big envy

He would smile

Like he was friendly

He would stab you right in the back of your head

Hey, untrustworthy man

Well, he's a man with a thousand mouths

With the ability of a woman's mouth

All the things that you want me to

All the things that you promise to

If it doesn't concern you

Than what is it to you?