Lirik Lagu MAN - Monkey to Millionaire dan Fakta di Baliknya

MAN – Monkey to Millionaire
Look at that boy
Who already has a man's voice
With the ability of a woman's mouth
Hey, untrustworthy man
Well, he's a man with a thousand mouths
With the ability of a woman's mouth
With a lot of a things
He wants to talk about
Does it fit you?
Does it feed you?
Big ego
Big envy
He would smile
Like he was friendly
He would stab you right in the back of your head
Hey, untrustworthy man
Well, he's a man with a thousand mouths
With the ability of a woman's mouth
All the things that you want me to
All the things that you promise to
If it doesn't concern you
Than what is it to you?
