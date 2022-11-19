Lirik Lagu Right Here Waiting - Richard Marx dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Right Here Waiting - Richard Marx
Oceans apart, day after day
And I slowly go insane
I hear your voice on the line
But it doesn't stop the pain
If I see you next to never
How can we say forever?
Wherever you go, whatever you do
I will be right here waiting for you
Whatever it takes or how my heart breaks
I will be right here waiting for you
I took for granted all the times
That I thought would last somehow
I hear the laughter, I taste the tears
But I can't get near you now
Oh, can't you see it, baby?
You've got me goin' crazy
Wherever you go, whatever you do
I will be right here waiting for you
Whatever it takes or how my heart breaks
I will be right here waiting for you
I wonder how we can survive
This romance
But in the end, if I'm with you
I'll take the chance
Oh, can't you see it, baby?
You've got me goin' crazy
