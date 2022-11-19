Lirik Lagu My Answer – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Answer – EXO

Nan ganghaeboyeodo utgo isseodo

Honjail ttaega manha

Neul geokjeonghana eopseo boyeodo

Hal mari manha

Cheom bon sungan neomuna kkeullyeoseo

Igeotjeogeot jaeji mothago malhaesseo

The answer is you

My answer is you

Nae modeungeol da boyeojwo bwasseo

You are my everything

Neomu hwaksinhaeseo

Jom deo josimhalgeol nal deo akkilgeol

Nae mam dachiji anke

Sum meomchwobeoril geot gateun

Ireon gibun na cheoeumingeol

Meorissogen ontong ne saenggangman

Neoui pyojeong useumsoriga deullyeo

The answer is you (that is you)

My answer is you (only you)

Nae modeungeol da boyeojwo bwasseo

You are my everything

Neomu hwaksinhaeseo

Gidaryeotdan mal hanmadi

Na haji mothae sseugo jiune

Neoui harul gunggeumhae haneun ge naui

Haruui jeonbuingeol

Gidarilge you you you

Mam yeoreojwo you you

Nado nae mam eojjeol suga eopseo

You are my everything

Yeongwonhalge my love

(Oh I'm nothing)

Tteonajima geunyang ne gyeoteman itge haejwo

(Geunyang ne gyeoteman itge haejwo)

Amuri saenggakhaedo (oh it's you)

Nan neoraseo

It's you

It's you

Artis: EXO

Penulis Lagu: Joo Hyung Lee

Album: Exodus

Dirilis: 2015