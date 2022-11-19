Lirik Lagu My Answer – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

My Answer – EXO
Nan ganghaeboyeodo utgo isseodo
Honjail ttaega manha
Neul geokjeonghana eopseo boyeodo
Hal mari manha
Cheom bon sungan neomuna kkeullyeoseo
Igeotjeogeot jaeji mothago malhaesseo
The answer is you
My answer is you
Nae modeungeol da boyeojwo bwasseo
You are my everything
Neomu hwaksinhaeseo
Jom deo josimhalgeol nal deo akkilgeol
Nae mam dachiji anke
Sum meomchwobeoril geot gateun
Ireon gibun na cheoeumingeol
Meorissogen ontong ne saenggangman
Neoui pyojeong useumsoriga deullyeo
The answer is you (that is you)
My answer is you (only you)
Nae modeungeol da boyeojwo bwasseo
You are my everything
Neomu hwaksinhaeseo
Gidaryeotdan mal hanmadi
Na haji mothae sseugo jiune
Neoui harul gunggeumhae haneun ge naui
Haruui jeonbuingeol
Gidarilge you you you
Mam yeoreojwo you you
Nado nae mam eojjeol suga eopseo
You are my everything
Yeongwonhalge my love
(Oh I'm nothing)
Tteonajima geunyang ne gyeoteman itge haejwo
(Geunyang ne gyeoteman itge haejwo)
Amuri saenggakhaedo (oh it's you)
Nan neoraseo
It's you
It's you
Artis: EXO
Penulis Lagu: Joo Hyung Lee
Album: Exodus
Dirilis: 2015
