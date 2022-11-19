Lirik Lagu Out of the Blue - Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Out of the Blue – Michael Learns to Rock

I was almost about to lose my faith

Was still dreaming but feared it was too late

But then you came along to my surprise

And stole my heart before my very eyes

You took me right out of the blue

Simply by showing that you love me too

Only by giving me your everything

With a love so true you took me out of the blue

I was wondering what love was all about

I was trying but couldn't work it out

But then you came along to my surprise

And made my frozen mind come alive

You took me right out of the blue

Simply by showing that you love me too

Only by giving me your everything

With a love so true you took me out of the blue

You let me out of the darkness

You brought me out in the sun

I think you must be the only one for me

'Cos you took me

Right out of the blue

Simply by showing that you love me too

Only by giving me your everything

Breathing air below my wings

You took me right out of the night

Simply by filling my heart with light

Only by giving me your energy

With a love so true you took me out of the blue

