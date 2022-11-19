Lirik Lagu Out of the Blue - Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Out of the Blue – Michael Learns to Rock
I was almost about to lose my faith
Was still dreaming but feared it was too late
But then you came along to my surprise
And stole my heart before my very eyes
You took me right out of the blue
Simply by showing that you love me too
Only by giving me your everything
With a love so true you took me out of the blue
I was wondering what love was all about
I was trying but couldn't work it out
But then you came along to my surprise
And made my frozen mind come alive
You took me right out of the blue
Simply by showing that you love me too
Only by giving me your everything
With a love so true you took me out of the blue
You let me out of the darkness
You brought me out in the sun
I think you must be the only one for me
'Cos you took me
Right out of the blue
Simply by showing that you love me too
Only by giving me your everything
Breathing air below my wings
You took me right out of the night
Simply by filling my heart with light
Only by giving me your energy
With a love so true you took me out of the blue
Credits
Artikel Pilihan