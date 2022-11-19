Lirik Lagu Someday - Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Someday – Michael Learns to Rock
In my search for freedom
And peace of mind
I've left the memories behind
Wanna start a new life
But it seems to be rather absurd
When I know the truth
Is that I always think of you
Someday, someway
Together we will be, baby
I'll take and you'll take your time
We'll wait for our fate
'Cause nobody owns us baby
We can shake, we can shake the rock
Try to throw the picture out of my mind
I try to leave the memories behind, ooh-ooh
Here by the ocean
Waves carry voices from you
Do you know the truth?
I am thinking of you too
Someday, someway
Together we will be, baby
I'll take and you'll take your time
We'll wait for our fate
'Cause nobody owns us baby
We can shake, we can shake the rock
The love we had together
Just fades away in time
And now you've got your own world
And I guess I've got mine
But the passion that you planted
In the middle of my heart
Is a passion that will never stop
Someday, someway
Together we will be, baby
I'll take and you'll take your time (you'll take your time)
We'll wait for our fate
'Cause nobody owns us baby
We can shake, we can shake the rock
Someday, someway
Together we will be, baby
I'll take and you'll take your time, yeah, yeah, yeah
We'll wait for our fate
'Cause nobody owns us baby
We can shake, we can shake the rock
Someday, someway
Together we will be, baby
I'll take and you'll take your time (you'll take your time)
We'll wait for our fate
'Cause nobody owns us baby
We can shake, we can shake the rock
