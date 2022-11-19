Lirik Lagu Someday - Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Someday – Michael Learns to Rock

In my search for freedom

And peace of mind

I've left the memories behind

Wanna start a new life

But it seems to be rather absurd

When I know the truth

Is that I always think of you

Someday, someway

Together we will be, baby

I'll take and you'll take your time

We'll wait for our fate

'Cause nobody owns us baby

We can shake, we can shake the rock

Try to throw the picture out of my mind

I try to leave the memories behind, ooh-ooh

Here by the ocean

Waves carry voices from you

Do you know the truth?

I am thinking of you too

Someday, someway

Together we will be, baby

I'll take and you'll take your time

We'll wait for our fate

'Cause nobody owns us baby

We can shake, we can shake the rock

The love we had together

Just fades away in time

And now you've got your own world

And I guess I've got mine

But the passion that you planted

In the middle of my heart

Is a passion that will never stop

Someday, someway

Together we will be, baby

I'll take and you'll take your time (you'll take your time)

We'll wait for our fate

'Cause nobody owns us baby

We can shake, we can shake the rock

Someday, someway

Together we will be, baby

I'll take and you'll take your time, yeah, yeah, yeah

We'll wait for our fate

'Cause nobody owns us baby

We can shake, we can shake the rock

Someday, someway

Together we will be, baby

I'll take and you'll take your time (you'll take your time)

We'll wait for our fate

'Cause nobody owns us baby

We can shake, we can shake the rock