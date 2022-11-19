Lirik Lagu Complicated Heart - Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Complicated Heart – Michael Learns to Rock
Don't know what to say now
Don't know where to start
I don't know how to handle
A complicated heart
You tell me you are leaving
But I just have to say
Before you throw it all away
Even if you want to go alone
I will be waiting when you're coming home
If you need someone to ease the pain
You can lean on me my love will still remain
Don't know what you're thinking
To me it seems quite tough
To hold a conversation
When words are not enough
So this is your decision
And there's nothing I can do
I can only say to you
Even if you want to go alone
I will be waiting when you're coming home
If you need someone to ease the pain
You can lean on me my love will still remain
Credit
Album: Colours
Dirilis: 1993
