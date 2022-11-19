Lirik Lagu Complicated Heart - Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Complicated Heart – Michael Learns to Rock

Don't know what to say now

Don't know where to start

I don't know how to handle

A complicated heart

You tell me you are leaving

But I just have to say

Before you throw it all away

Even if you want to go alone

I will be waiting when you're coming home

If you need someone to ease the pain

You can lean on me my love will still remain

Don't know what you're thinking

To me it seems quite tough

To hold a conversation

When words are not enough

So this is your decision

And there's nothing I can do

I can only say to you

Even if you want to go alone

I will be waiting when you're coming home

If you need someone to ease the pain

You can lean on me my love will still remain

Credit

Album: Colours

Dirilis: 1993