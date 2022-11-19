Lirik Lagu Kevin - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat Leon Bridges dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kevin – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat Leon Bridges

Okay, okay

Yeah

And we live tonight

Check it, now

I seen pain, I felt the losses

Attended funerals and seen coffins

21 years old, an angel was lost here

Wings clipped by the grip of 80 milligram sniffs of Oxycontin

Everyday through the nostrils

Never went away, never does it stop there

Death a line or two away and a couple tall cans

'Cause you never know when God is gonna call, man

Precious, what we all share

I said peace at five thirt, the next time that I saw him was in the hands of the pallbearer

What if I would've never gone and dropped him off there?

Blaming myself, in hysterics, screaming "It's not fair!"

21 years old with a book of rhymes he was gonna recite to the globe

Only thing to numb the pain besides that shit in his nose

He was gonna quit tomorrow, we're all gonna quit tomorrow

Just get us through the weekend, and then Monday follows

Then it's Wednesday, then it's fuck it, I'm already feeling hollow

Might as well go crack a seal and might as well go chug a bottle

Might as well go pop a pill and go and band-aid that problem

And escape this world, vacate this world

'Cause I hate myself

No praying's gonna cure this pain

Doctor, please, give me a dose of the American Dream

Put down the pen and look in my eyes

We're in the waiting room and something ain't right

All this is on you, we're over prescribed

For me and Kev

You end up in jail, institutions are dead

And with our lives, we play Russian Roulette

And try to find a life where we could be content

'Cause for us, we're just trying to minimize the fear of being alive

And now my little brother is in the sky

From a pill that a doctor prescribed

That a drug deal a million dollar industry supplied

And the cops never go and profile at night

Yeah, the, the, the orange plastic with the white top they sell to you

Has us looking for the answers and not instead of you

Quick fix, whatever do

We just gonna neglect the truth

Because a doctor with a license played God and said it's cool

Played God and said it's cool

But me? I don't blame Kev or his mom freebasing while pregnant with him

I blame the pharmacy companies

And country that spends trillions fighting the war they supplying themselves

Politicians and business and jail

Public defenders and judges who fail

Look at Kevin, look at Kevin

Now he's wrapped in plastic

First dealer was his mom's medicine cabinet

Got anxiety, better go and give him a Xanax

Focus, give him Adderall, sleep, give him Ambien

'Til he's walking 'round the city looking like a mannequin

Ups and downs, shooting up prescriptions you're handing him

So America, is it really worth it? I'm asking you

Doctor, please, give me a dose of the American Dream

Put down the pen and look in my eyes

We're in the waiting room and something ain't right

All this is on you, we're over prescribed

Doctor, your medicine, and your methods

Can't cure my disease without killing me

You're killing me, you're killing me

You're killing me, you're killing me

Doctor, your medicine, and your methods

Can't cure my disease without killing me

You're killing me, you're killing me

You're killing me, you're killing me

Credits

Artis: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis