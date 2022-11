Lirik Lagu Freeze - Kygo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Freeze - Kygo

We out on the rooftop of your car under the sky

I'll tell you the truth crossing my heart, hoping to die

I don't know nobody like you, no, nobody (hey, ooh, ah ah ah)

I'm watching a star, million lightyears away

I wish I could pause and hit replay

Yeah, 'cause summers go so fast

Darling, can we freeze?

Let me save this perfect memory

Remember how it feels like flying in the dark?

Like I must be awake inside a dream

Darling, can we freeze?

'Cause even though you're right here next to me

A part of me still feels like nothing ever lasts

Like I'm already missing you and me

Oh oh, can we freeze?

Darling, can we freeze?

Oh oh, can we freeze?

Darling, can we freeze?

Oh oh, can we freeze?

Why am I like this?

Why does my mind go racing?

This beautiful silence but I feel like I'm always waiting

Like it's just a matter of time til' it shatters

Darling, can we freeze?

Let me save this perfect memory

Remember how it feels like flying in the dark?

Like I must be awake inside a dream

Darling, can we freeze?

'Cause even though you're right here next to me

A part of me still feels like nothing ever lasts

Like I'm already missing you and me

Oh oh, can we freeze?

Oh oh, can we

Freeze?

Darling, can we freeze?

Darling, can we freeze?

Can we freeze?

Credit

Artis: Kygo

Album: Freeze

Penulis lagu: Rory Adams, Duck Blackwell, Andrew Jackson, dan Kygo

Rilis: 6 Mei 2022

Genre: Dance/Electronic