Lirik Lagu Endless Summer Night - Richard Marx dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Endless Summer Night - Richard Marx

Summer came and left without a warning

All at once I looked and you were gone

And now you're looking back at me

Searching for a way that we can be like we were before

Now I'm back to what I knew before you

Somehow the city doesn't look the same

I'd give my life for one more night

Of having you here to hold me tight; oh, please

Take me there again

Oh, oh

And I remember how you loved me

Time was all we had until the day we said goodbye

I remember every moment of those endless summer nights

I still recall the walks along the beaches

And the way your hair would glisten in the sun

Rising in the afternoon

Making love to you under the moon, oh

Do you remember all the nights we spent in silence

Every single breath you took was mine

We can have it all again

Say that you'll be with me when the sun brings your heart to mine

Oh, oh

And I remember how you loved me

Time was all we had until the day we said goodbye

I remember every moment of those endless summer nights

There's only so much I can say

So please don't run away from what we have together

It's only you and me tonight

So let's stay lost in flight

Oh, won't you please surrender

And I remember how you loved me

Time was all we had until the day we said goodbye

I remember every moment of those endless summer nights (Oh I remember)