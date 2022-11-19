Lirik Lagu Endless Summer Night - Richard Marx dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Endless Summer Night - Richard Marx
Summer came and left without a warning
All at once I looked and you were gone
And now you're looking back at me
Searching for a way that we can be like we were before
Now I'm back to what I knew before you
Somehow the city doesn't look the same
I'd give my life for one more night
Of having you here to hold me tight; oh, please
Take me there again
Oh, oh
And I remember how you loved me
Time was all we had until the day we said goodbye
I remember every moment of those endless summer nights
I still recall the walks along the beaches
And the way your hair would glisten in the sun
Rising in the afternoon
Making love to you under the moon, oh
Do you remember all the nights we spent in silence
Every single breath you took was mine
We can have it all again
Say that you'll be with me when the sun brings your heart to mine
Oh, oh
And I remember how you loved me
Time was all we had until the day we said goodbye
I remember every moment of those endless summer nights
There's only so much I can say
So please don't run away from what we have together
It's only you and me tonight
So let's stay lost in flight
Oh, won't you please surrender
And I remember how you loved me
Time was all we had until the day we said goodbye
I remember every moment of those endless summer nights (Oh I remember)
