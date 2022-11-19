Lirik Lagu Look at Me Now - Chris Brown ft Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
19 November 2022, 02:15 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Look at Me Now dari Chris Brown ft Lil Wayne, dan Busta Rhymes.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Look at Me Now dari Chris Brown ft Lil Wayne, dan Busta Rhymes. /Pixabay/Andrzej Nowak

Lirik Lagu Look at Me Now - Chris Brown ft Lil Wayne dan Busta Rhymes

I don't see how you can hate from outside of the club
You can't even get in
Leggo

Yellow model chick
Yellow bottle sipping
Yellow Lamborghini
Yellow top missing
Yeah, yeah
That shit look like a toupée
I get what you get in ten years, in two days
Ladies love me, I'm on my Cool J
If you get what I get, what would you say?
She wax it all off, Mister Miyagi
And them suicide doors, Hari-kari

Look at me now, look at me now, oh
I'm getting paper
Look at me now, oh
Look at me now, yeah
Fresher than a motherfu**er

Lil ni*** bigger than gorilla
'Cause I'm killing every ni*** that can try to be on my shit
Better cuff your chick if you with her, I can get her
And she accidentally slip and fall on my di**
Oops, I said, "On my di**"
I ain't really mean to say, "On my di**"
But since we talking about my di**
All of you haters say hi to it
I'm done

Ayo, Breezy
Let me show you how to keep the dice rolling
When you're doing that thing over there, homie
(Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy)
Let's go

'Cause I'm feelin' like I'm running
And I'm feelin' like I gotta get away, get away, get away
Better know that I don't and I won't ever stop
'Cause you know I gotta win every day, day, day (go)
See, they really, really wanna pop me (blow)
Just know that you will never flop me (oh)
And I know that I can be a little cocky (no)
You ain't never gonna stop me
Every time I come a ni*** gotta set it
Then I gotta go, and then I gotta get it
Then I gotta blow and then I gotta shudder
Any little thing a ni*** think that he be doing
'Cause it doesn't matter, (damn) 'cause I'm gonna da-da-da-da
Then I'm gonna murder every thing and anything, a badaboom, a badabing
I gotta do a lot of things, to make it clearer to a couple ni***s
That I always win and then I gotta get it again, and again, and then again
And I be doing it to death and now I move a little foul
A ni*** better call a ref, and everybody knows my style
And ni***s know I'm the the best when it come to doing this
And I be banging on my chest
And I bang in the east, and I'm banging in the west
And I come to give you more and I will never give you less
You will hear it in the street or you can read it in the press
Do you really wanna know what's next? Let's go
See the way we on and then we all up in the race
And you know we gotta go, don't try to keep up with the pace
And we struggling and hustling and sending in to get it
And we always gotta do it, take it to another place
Gotta taste it and I gotta grab it
And I gotta cut all through his traffic
Just to be at the top of the throne
Better know I gotta have it, have it

Look at me now, look at me now, oh
I'm getting paper
Look at me now, oh
Look at me now, yeah
Fresher than a motherfu**er

Man fu** these bi*** as* ni***s, how y'all doin'?
I'm Lil Tunechi, I'm a nuisance
I go stupid, I go dumb like the Three Stooges
I don't eat sushi, I'm the shit, no I'm pollution, no substitution
Got a bi*** that play in movies in my Jacuzzi, pussy juicy
I never gave a fu** about a hater, got money on my radar
Dress like a skater, got a big house, came with an elevator
You ni***s ain't eatin', fu** it, tell a waiter
Marley said, "Shoot 'em", and I said, "Okay"
If you on that bu****** then I'm like, "Olé"
I don't care what you say, so don't even speak
Your girlfriend a fr*** like Cirque Du Soleil
That's word to my flag, and my flag red
I'm out of my head, bi***, I'm outta my mind, from the bottom I climb
You ain't hotter than mine, nope, not on my time and I'm not even trying
What's poppin' Slime? Nothin', five, and if they trippin' fu** 'em, five
I ain't got no time to shuck and jive, these ni***s as sweet as pumpkin pie
Cîroc and Sprite on a private flight
bi***, I been tight since Guiding Light
And my pockets white, and my diamonds white
And my mommas nice and my daddy's dead
You faggots scared 'cause I'm too wild
Been here for a while I was like, "fu** trial"
I puts it down, I'm so Young Money
If you got eyes look at me now, bi***

