Lirik Lagu Look at Me Now - Chris Brown ft Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Look at Me Now - Chris Brown ft Lil Wayne dan Busta Rhymes

I don't see how you can hate from outside of the club

You can't even get in

Leggo

Yellow model chick

Yellow bottle sipping

Yellow Lamborghini

Yellow top missing

Yeah, yeah

That shit look like a toupée

I get what you get in ten years, in two days

Ladies love me, I'm on my Cool J

If you get what I get, what would you say?

She wax it all off, Mister Miyagi

And them suicide doors, Hari-kari

Look at me now, look at me now, oh

I'm getting paper

Look at me now, oh

Look at me now, yeah

Fresher than a motherfu**er

Lil ni*** bigger than gorilla

'Cause I'm killing every ni*** that can try to be on my shit

Better cuff your chick if you with her, I can get her

And she accidentally slip and fall on my di**

Oops, I said, "On my di**"

I ain't really mean to say, "On my di**"

But since we talking about my di**

All of you haters say hi to it

I'm done

Ayo, Breezy

Let me show you how to keep the dice rolling

When you're doing that thing over there, homie

(Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy)

Let's go

'Cause I'm feelin' like I'm running

And I'm feelin' like I gotta get away, get away, get away

Better know that I don't and I won't ever stop

'Cause you know I gotta win every day, day, day (go)

See, they really, really wanna pop me (blow)

Just know that you will never flop me (oh)

And I know that I can be a little cocky (no)

You ain't never gonna stop me

Every time I come a ni*** gotta set it

Then I gotta go, and then I gotta get it

Then I gotta blow and then I gotta shudder

Any little thing a ni*** think that he be doing

'Cause it doesn't matter, (damn) 'cause I'm gonna da-da-da-da

Then I'm gonna murder every thing and anything, a badaboom, a badabing

I gotta do a lot of things, to make it clearer to a couple ni***s

That I always win and then I gotta get it again, and again, and then again

And I be doing it to death and now I move a little foul

A ni*** better call a ref, and everybody knows my style

And ni***s know I'm the the best when it come to doing this

And I be banging on my chest

And I bang in the east, and I'm banging in the west

And I come to give you more and I will never give you less

You will hear it in the street or you can read it in the press

Do you really wanna know what's next? Let's go

See the way we on and then we all up in the race

And you know we gotta go, don't try to keep up with the pace

And we struggling and hustling and sending in to get it

And we always gotta do it, take it to another place

Gotta taste it and I gotta grab it

And I gotta cut all through his traffic

Just to be at the top of the throne

Better know I gotta have it, have it

Look at me now, look at me now, oh

I'm getting paper

Look at me now, oh

Look at me now, yeah

Fresher than a motherfu**er

Man fu** these bi*** as* ni***s, how y'all doin'?

I'm Lil Tunechi, I'm a nuisance

I go stupid, I go dumb like the Three Stooges

I don't eat sushi, I'm the shit, no I'm pollution, no substitution

Got a bi*** that play in movies in my Jacuzzi, pussy juicy

I never gave a fu** about a hater, got money on my radar

Dress like a skater, got a big house, came with an elevator

You ni***s ain't eatin', fu** it, tell a waiter

Marley said, "Shoot 'em", and I said, "Okay"

If you on that bu****** then I'm like, "Olé"

I don't care what you say, so don't even speak

Your girlfriend a fr*** like Cirque Du Soleil

That's word to my flag, and my flag red

I'm out of my head, bi***, I'm outta my mind, from the bottom I climb

You ain't hotter than mine, nope, not on my time and I'm not even trying

What's poppin' Slime? Nothin', five, and if they trippin' fu** 'em, five

I ain't got no time to shuck and jive, these ni***s as sweet as pumpkin pie

Cîroc and Sprite on a private flight

bi***, I been tight since Guiding Light

And my pockets white, and my diamonds white

And my mommas nice and my daddy's dead

You faggots scared 'cause I'm too wild

Been here for a while I was like, "fu** trial"

I puts it down, I'm so Young Money

If you got eyes look at me now, bi***