Lirik Lagu Sociopath - Olivia O’Brien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sociopath - Olivia O’Brien
[Verse 1]
How do you feel nothing
When I feel it all?
I'm sick to my stomach
And you don’t even call me
Why don't you feel guilty?
Your conscience should be filthy
Do you even miss me at all?
[Pre-Chorus]
Hands on my neck, but you've got no regrets
For the marks that you left
Like your heart’s pumping ice through your chest
And I bet that you'll do it again
Guess that's what I get
[Chorus]
For loving a sociopath
Path, path, path, path
Maybe you're wired like that
That, that, that, that
A cold-blooded sociopath
[Verse 2]
Got an empty expression
With blood on your hands (Blood on your hands)
You should feel something
But maybe you can't
Some kind of madness
Your empathy's lacking
And I don't know how the fuck this could've happened
