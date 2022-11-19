Lirik Lagu Sociopath - Olivia O’Brien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sociopath - Olivia O’Brien

[Verse 1]

How do you feel nothing

When I feel it all?

I'm sick to my stomach

And you don’t even call me

Why don't you feel guilty?

Your conscience should be filthy

Do you even miss me at all?

[Pre-Chorus]

Hands on my neck, but you've got no regrets

For the marks that you left

Like your heart’s pumping ice through your chest

And I bet that you'll do it again

Guess that's what I get

[Chorus]

For loving a sociopath

Path, path, path, path

Maybe you're wired like that

That, that, that, that

A cold-blooded sociopath

[Verse 2]

Got an empty expression

With blood on your hands (Blood on your hands)

You should feel something

But maybe you can't

Some kind of madness

Your empathy's lacking

And I don't know how the fuck this could've happened