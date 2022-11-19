Lirik Lagu Hate to Love You - Karmin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Hate to Love You - Karmin
I'm just a prisoner of your love
You got me lip locked fire the gun
Oh oh ohh
If I escaped too I would be lost
So don't bail me out babe I'll pay the cost
Ohohohh
Aw see it ain't that sunny, spent my money
Sweet as a felony
Ain't you hunny
I can here the gripes
But I'm werin stripes
Look up at the stars
And I gotta think twice
Oh oh oh
All of the fighting
Oh oh oh
Keeps it excitin'
I'm doin' time but I don't mind
I'll be just fine
Sometimes I just hate to love you
I'm doin' time but I don't mind
I'll be just fine
Sometimes I just hate to love you
Oh oh uh oh
Oh oh uh oh
Oh oh uh oh
Ohh
I'm doin' time
It's a real fight
But it's all right
Sometime I just hate to love you
You coughed me up and treated me cold
I through the key out long time ago
Oh oh ohh
If you release me I wouldn't leave. No
So don't feed me poison, I gotta eat
Oh oh ohh
Yo, be my cell mate
Plan our escape
Tell me when your ready
And we can storm the front gate
Through the jail keeper
Real deep sleeper
No big deal just misdemeanor
Artikel Pilihan