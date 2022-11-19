Lirik Lagu Hate to Love You - Karmin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Hate to Love You - Karmin

I'm just a prisoner of your love

You got me lip locked fire the gun

Oh oh ohh

If I escaped too I would be lost

So don't bail me out babe I'll pay the cost

Ohohohh

Aw see it ain't that sunny, spent my money

Sweet as a felony

Ain't you hunny

I can here the gripes

But I'm werin stripes

Look up at the stars

And I gotta think twice

Oh oh oh

All of the fighting

Oh oh oh

Keeps it excitin'

I'm doin' time but I don't mind

I'll be just fine

Sometimes I just hate to love you

I'm doin' time but I don't mind

I'll be just fine

Sometimes I just hate to love you

Oh oh uh oh

Oh oh uh oh

Oh oh uh oh

Ohh

I'm doin' time

It's a real fight

But it's all right

Sometime I just hate to love you

You coughed me up and treated me cold

I through the key out long time ago

Oh oh ohh

If you release me I wouldn't leave. No

So don't feed me poison, I gotta eat

Oh oh ohh

Yo, be my cell mate

Plan our escape

Tell me when your ready

And we can storm the front gate

Through the jail keeper

Real deep sleeper

No big deal just misdemeanor