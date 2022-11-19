Lirik Lagu White Privilege II - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat Jamila Woods dan Fakta di Baliknya

White Privilege II - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat Jamila Woods

Pulled into the parking lot, parked it

Zipped up my parka, joined the procession of marchers

In my head like, "Is this awkward?

Should I even be here marching?"

Thinking if they can't, how can I breathe?

Thinking that they chant, what do I sing?

I want to take a stance cause we are not free

And then I thought about it, we are not we

Am I in the outside looking in,

Or am I in the inside looking out?

Is it my place to give my two cents?

Or should I stand on the side and shut my mouth?

No justice, no peace, okay, I'm saying that

They're chanting out, Black Lives Matter,

But I don't say it back

Is it okay for me to say?

I don't know, so I watch and stand

In front of a line of police that look the same as me

Only separated by a badge,

A baton, a can of Mace, a mask

A shield, a gun with gloves and hands that gives an alibi

In case somebody dies behind a bullet that flies out of the 9

Takes another child's life on sight

Blood in the streets, no justice, no peace

No racist beliefs, no rest 'til we're free

There's blood in the streets, no justice, no peace

No racist beliefs, no rest 'til we're free

Oh, what are you doing Ben? What are you doing here?

"Probably shouldn't be here, you have white supremacy, don't fuckin' come here. — You don't give a shit about us. — 'Black Lives Matter, ' say it. — Wow. — 'Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter.' — You should not have done that. Why the fuck would you do that? — You always react. Just let it go, man. — White racist. — It's the Grammys!"

Ben, think about it.