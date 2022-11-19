Lirik Lagu White Privilege II - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat Jamila Woods dan Fakta di Baliknya

White Privilege II - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat Jamila Woods
Pulled into the parking lot, parked it
Zipped up my parka, joined the procession of marchers
In my head like, "Is this awkward?
Should I even be here marching?"
Thinking if they can't, how can I breathe?
Thinking that they chant, what do I sing?
I want to take a stance cause we are not free
And then I thought about it, we are not we
Am I in the outside looking in,
Or am I in the inside looking out?
Is it my place to give my two cents?
Or should I stand on the side and shut my mouth?
No justice, no peace, okay, I'm saying that
They're chanting out, Black Lives Matter,
But I don't say it back
Is it okay for me to say?
I don't know, so I watch and stand
In front of a line of police that look the same as me
Only separated by a badge,
A baton, a can of Mace, a mask
A shield, a gun with gloves and hands that gives an alibi
In case somebody dies behind a bullet that flies out of the 9
Takes another child's life on sight
Blood in the streets, no justice, no peace
No racist beliefs, no rest 'til we're free
There's blood in the streets, no justice, no peace
No racist beliefs, no rest 'til we're free
Blood in the streets, no justice, no peace
No racist beliefs, no rest 'til we're free
There's blood in the streets, no justice, no peace
No racist beliefs, no rest 'til we're free
Blood in the streets, no justice, no peace
No racist beliefs, no rest 'til we're free
There's blood in the streets, no justice, no peace
No racist beliefs, no rest 'til we're free
Oh, what are you doing Ben? What are you doing here?
"Probably shouldn't be here, you have white supremacy, don't fuckin' come here. — You don't give a shit about us. — 'Black Lives Matter, ' say it. — Wow. — 'Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter.' — You should not have done that. Why the fuck would you do that? — You always react. Just let it go, man. — White racist. — It's the Grammys!"
Ben, think about it.
