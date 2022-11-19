Lirik Lagu Brad Pitt’s Cousin - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Brad Pitt’s Cousin – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Slick shit man that's all we do hoe

That little homie let me talk my truth

Made an Instagram for my cat

And my cat doesn't even rap

And got more followers than you

Hold up, let me get my cat a bar

She's filthy, hey Cairo come here baby

Now my cat's more famous than you ever will be

I been hustling, you can't tell me nothing

I'm Brad Pitt's Ugly Cousin

When you're drunk at the wedding, still gon' fuck him

When you see me in the club

Brad Pitt, that's my cousin

Angelina show me love

Brad Pitt, that's my cousin

You got me fucked up

Brad Pitt, that's my cousin

Like you don't know what's up

Bradley, he's cuzo

All my Angelinas if you got it let me see it

You're embarrassed huh?

I'm in Paris bruh

You brought your whole crew

I brought my parents bruh

Every white dude in America went to the barber shop

"Give me the Macklemore haircut"

Australia they heard of me

Germany they heard of me

Japan they heard of me

It's a murder scene you gon' learn some thangs

My dick name Ron Burgendy

I'm bad news with the pen flute

In a plad suit no can do

No no, I don't work for free

I used to smoke that purple weed

Sip a bunch of purple drink

That shit did not work for me

And now I just sip herbal tea

I'm posted at the swap meet in a row

Eatin' churches wings so cold

So cold no emergency

When you see me in the club

Brad Pitt, that's my cousin

Angelina show me love

Brad Pitt, that's my cousin

You got me fucked up

Brad Pitt, that's my cousin

Like you don't know what's up

Brad, Brad, Pitt

All my Angelinas if you got it let me see it

Did it by myself, not a little bit of help

Nobody, nobody did nothing I know

On my knees saying God please give me a deal

And God texted me back

Don't be dumb young man, gotta do it yourself

It's up to you to turn the pen into a machete

And make sure that every beat that you meet gets killed

I treat the beat just like a pussy

And I eat it up and beat it up, and leave it fucked

And you cannot compete with us

I'm weaving in and out of traffic in a Cadillac

And wait is that us on the radio

Wait, is that us on the radio?

It's what I always dreamed of

Back when I had peach fuzz

Shout out to the homie D

Um, who's D

Deez nuts

I'm eating chicken wings and onion rings

If you're wondering, yes I does my thing

And another thing, no puppet strings

Oh the company, we sucker free

I ain't trippin' on what the public think

Ten thousand we hustling

This shit didn't happen over night

This shit didn't happen suddenly

When you see me in the club

Brad Pitt, that's my cousin

Angelina show me love

Brad Pitt, that's my cousin

You got me fucked up

Brad Pitt, that's my cousin

Like you don't know what's up

Brad, Brad, Pitt

