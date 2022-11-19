Lirik Lagu Makemefeelalive - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Makemefeelalive - You Me At Six
Where is your empathy?
Drain me of my energy
Snakes keep on circling
Hiatus from the haters
They ain't the ones that made us
And no one came to save us
Age, s*x, location
Divided as a nation
The lost generation
We're starved of conversation
How we alienate them
2020 invasion of the senses
Sell the kids the dream
We're on the same team
Let's build their self esteem
Just to fuck*ng tear it down again
Make me feel alive
Make me feel alive
I'm f*cking dead inside
Make me feel alive
Make me feel alive
I'm so f*cking dead inside
You try and fill the papers
With dream state connotations
But we don't wanna read them
F*ck what the facts are
Let's just get their backs up
Forget what the plan was
I've gotta confess
I know I'm the best
It's all in your head
When you say that we're depressed
Lines ain't my thing
Drinking's more my scene
I want to numb the pain
You want to get clean
Make me feel alive
Make me feel alive
I'm f*cking dead inside
Make me feel alive
Make me feel alive
I'm so f*cking dead inside
Credit
Title: Makemefeelalive
Artist: You Me At Six
Album: Suckapunch
Dirilis: 2020
