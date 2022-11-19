Lirik Lagu Makemefeelalive - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
19 November 2022, 05:00 WIB
Penampilan You Me At Six.
Penampilan You Me At Six. /YouTube secretclown

Makemefeelalive - You Me At Six 

Where is your empathy?
Drain me of my energy
Snakes keep on circling
Hiatus from the haters
They ain't the ones that made us
And no one came to save us
Age, s*x, location
Divided as a nation
The lost generation
We're starved of conversation
How we alienate them
2020 invasion of the senses

Sell the kids the dream
We're on the same team
Let's build their self esteem
Just to fuck*ng tear it down again

Make me feel alive
Make me feel alive
I'm f*cking dead inside
Make me feel alive
Make me feel alive
I'm so f*cking dead inside

You try and fill the papers
With dream state connotations
But we don't wanna read them
F*ck what the facts are
Let's just get their backs up
Forget what the plan was
I've gotta confess
I know I'm the best
It's all in your head
When you say that we're depressed

Lines ain't my thing
Drinking's more my scene
I want to numb the pain
You want to get clean

Make me feel alive
Make me feel alive
I'm f*cking dead inside
Make me feel alive
Make me feel alive
I'm so f*cking dead inside

Credit

Title: Makemefeelalive
Artist: You Me At Six
Album: Suckapunch
Dirilis: 2020

Fakta di Baliknya

