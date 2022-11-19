Lirik Lagu Makemefeelalive - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Makemefeelalive - You Me At Six

Where is your empathy?

Drain me of my energy

Snakes keep on circling

Hiatus from the haters

They ain't the ones that made us

And no one came to save us

Age, s*x, location

Divided as a nation

The lost generation

We're starved of conversation

How we alienate them

2020 invasion of the senses

Sell the kids the dream

We're on the same team

Let's build their self esteem

Just to fuck*ng tear it down again

Make me feel alive

Make me feel alive

I'm f*cking dead inside

Make me feel alive

Make me feel alive

I'm so f*cking dead inside

You try and fill the papers

With dream state connotations

But we don't wanna read them

F*ck what the facts are

Let's just get their backs up

Forget what the plan was

I've gotta confess

I know I'm the best

It's all in your head

When you say that we're depressed

Lines ain't my thing

Drinking's more my scene

I want to numb the pain

You want to get clean

Make me feel alive

Make me feel alive

I'm f*cking dead inside

Make me feel alive

Make me feel alive

I'm so f*cking dead inside

Credit

Title: Makemefeelalive

Artist: You Me At Six

Album: Suckapunch

Dirilis: 2020

Fakta di Baliknya