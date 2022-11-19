Lirik Lagu Run - Flo Rida ft. RedFoo of LMFAO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Run - Flo Rida ft. RedFoo of LMFAO



You might not wanna jog on this one

Get head away for the summer

You already hot, I'm already hot

No sweat, no underarmor

Louboutin Spikes or your big Nikes

Holla back if you need a sponsor

Yeah, aight, the Mr. Alright

Come around with a few more commas

Come here, girl, do what I gotta talk rospetta

See me with lil' mama, kinda make you jealous

Yeah, be an honor, gotta say you special

Beat her like a drummer, girl, you better be careful

Comprende, what's a bit late

Like Fred Rick, I'll be jet lagged

Calling on you this moment, this instant

What I do is just basic instincts



You see me all over her, you want me all over you

Soon as I get rid of her, tell me what you wanna do



I wanna run to you, I wanna, I wanna, I

I wanna run to you, I wanna, I wanna, I

I wanna get you alone so we can do something wrong

I wanna run to you, uh, uh



Head start, you got that, shorty

On your marks 'til the shots get started

Can you love it on the rocks Bacardi?

Relay 'cause the after party

Pass the bottles like batons, get naughty

Full speed, hurry up, put your body

Track me thick cause Ferrari

Meet a freak, of course I'm sorry

You ain't get the memo, been made 'em get low

See the finish line, lookin' like, like limbo

Yeah, we goin' in all night like tempo

There's another bad chick make like most simple

Mr. Brenda, no beginner

First place, tryna make you winner

Yeah, baby, my Brenda

I'll be waitin' in the spot descender



You see me all over her, you want me all over you

Soon as I get rid of her, tell me what you wanna do



I wanna run to you, I wanna, I wanna, I

I wanna run to you, I wanna, I wanna, I

I wanna get you alone so we can do something wrong

I wanna run to you, uh, uh



Yo

We in the spot, the club is hot

And if you wanna party rock

Say, hell yeah (Hell yeah)

Nonstop, the bottle's popped

And if you want another shot

Say, hell yeah (Hell yeah)

Yeah, I'm gonna run to you

So you can have a little bit of fun with Foo

I know what you wanna do

When I wiggle, wiggle, wiggle in my Underoos

Got you wet, dripping like SoCo

Never should've let you bounce on my pogo

Now you wanna be my Yoko Ono

Slow your roll, stop actin' like you don't know

Foo, I'm runnin' through these hoes like Drano

But I keep it low pro 'cause she's my Maino (Ooh)

I got your tickets, they're on Fandango

Back row, no 'fro, I'll be eating a mango



I wanna run to you, I wanna, I wanna, I

I wanna run to you, I wanna, I wanna, I

I wanna get you alone so we can do something wrong

I wanna run to you, uh, uh

I wanna run to you, I wanna, I wanna, I

I wanna run to you, I wanna, I wanna, I

I wanna get you alone so we can do something wrong

I wanna run to you (Wanna run to you)



Credit



Produser: Listenbee



Penulis: Ahmad, Redfoo, Juletha Daniels, Jonita Daniels, Listenbee, dan Bryan Adams



Album: Wild Ones



Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap



Fakta di balik lagu



Run merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dengan menggandeng Redfoo sebagai teman duetnya.



Lagu yang bertemakan tentang cinta ini resmi diluncurkan sebagai salah satu single dalam album studio keempat milik Flo Rida yang bertajuk Wild Ones pada 3 Juli 2012.



Diketahui, Tramar Lacel Dillard atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Flo Rida, lahir pada 16 September 1979. Flo merupakan seorang rapper dan penyanyi tersohor asal AS.



Pada 2007, popularitas Flo segera melambung usai mengeluarkan single debutnya yang bertajuk Low, dan menggandeng T-Pain sebagai teman duetnya.



Saat itu, Low menjadi lagu yang dikenal secara luas dan menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama sepuluh minggu berturut-turut. Selain itu, lagu tersebut juga memecahkan rekor penjualan unduhan digital pada saat dirilis.



Flo pun terus merilis album dan single lainnya yang sebagian besar menjadi hit dan mendulang sukses pada berbagai tangga lagu di sejumlah negara. Bahkan, ia telah menjual lebih dari delapan puluh juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, menjadikannya salah satu musisi terlaris di dunia. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

