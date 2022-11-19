Lirik Lagu Run - Flo Rida ft. RedFoo of LMFAO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Run - Flo Rida ft. RedFoo of LMFAO
You might not wanna jog on this one
Get head away for the summer
You already hot, I'm already hot
No sweat, no underarmor
Louboutin Spikes or your big Nikes
Holla back if you need a sponsor
Yeah, aight, the Mr. Alright
Come around with a few more commas
Come here, girl, do what I gotta talk rospetta
See me with lil' mama, kinda make you jealous
Yeah, be an honor, gotta say you special
Beat her like a drummer, girl, you better be careful
Comprende, what's a bit late
Like Fred Rick, I'll be jet lagged
Calling on you this moment, this instant
What I do is just basic instincts
You see me all over her, you want me all over you
Soon as I get rid of her, tell me what you wanna do
I wanna run to you, I wanna, I wanna, I
I wanna run to you, I wanna, I wanna, I
I wanna get you alone so we can do something wrong
I wanna run to you, uh, uh
Head start, you got that, shorty
On your marks 'til the shots get started
Can you love it on the rocks Bacardi?
Relay 'cause the after party
Pass the bottles like batons, get naughty
Full speed, hurry up, put your body
Track me thick cause Ferrari
Meet a freak, of course I'm sorry
You ain't get the memo, been made 'em get low
See the finish line, lookin' like, like limbo
Yeah, we goin' in all night like tempo
There's another bad chick make like most simple
Mr. Brenda, no beginner
First place, tryna make you winner
Yeah, baby, my Brenda
I'll be waitin' in the spot descender
You see me all over her, you want me all over you
Soon as I get rid of her, tell me what you wanna do
I wanna run to you, I wanna, I wanna, I
I wanna run to you, I wanna, I wanna, I
I wanna get you alone so we can do something wrong
I wanna run to you, uh, uh
Yo
We in the spot, the club is hot
And if you wanna party rock
Say, hell yeah (Hell yeah)
Nonstop, the bottle's popped
And if you want another shot
Say, hell yeah (Hell yeah)
Yeah, I'm gonna run to you
So you can have a little bit of fun with Foo
I know what you wanna do
When I wiggle, wiggle, wiggle in my Underoos
Got you wet, dripping like SoCo
Never should've let you bounce on my pogo
Now you wanna be my Yoko Ono
Slow your roll, stop actin' like you don't know
Foo, I'm runnin' through these hoes like Drano
But I keep it low pro 'cause she's my Maino (Ooh)
I got your tickets, they're on Fandango
Back row, no 'fro, I'll be eating a mango
I wanna run to you, I wanna, I wanna, I
I wanna run to you, I wanna, I wanna, I
I wanna get you alone so we can do something wrong
I wanna run to you, uh, uh
I wanna run to you, I wanna, I wanna, I
I wanna run to you, I wanna, I wanna, I
I wanna get you alone so we can do something wrong
I wanna run to you (Wanna run to you)
Credit
Produser: Listenbee
Penulis: Ahmad, Redfoo, Juletha Daniels, Jonita Daniels, Listenbee, dan Bryan Adams
Album: Wild Ones
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Fakta di balik lagu
Run merupakan lagu yang direkam oleh rapper asal Amerika Serikat (AS) Flo Rida dengan menggandeng Redfoo sebagai teman duetnya.
Lagu yang bertemakan tentang cinta ini resmi diluncurkan sebagai salah satu single dalam album studio keempat milik Flo Rida yang bertajuk Wild Ones pada 3 Juli 2012.
Diketahui, Tramar Lacel Dillard atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Flo Rida, lahir pada 16 September 1979. Flo merupakan seorang rapper dan penyanyi tersohor asal AS.
Pada 2007, popularitas Flo segera melambung usai mengeluarkan single debutnya yang bertajuk Low, dan menggandeng T-Pain sebagai teman duetnya.
Saat itu, Low menjadi lagu yang dikenal secara luas dan menduduki puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama sepuluh minggu berturut-turut. Selain itu, lagu tersebut juga memecahkan rekor penjualan unduhan digital pada saat dirilis.
Flo pun terus merilis album dan single lainnya yang sebagian besar menjadi hit dan mendulang sukses pada berbagai tangga lagu di sejumlah negara. Bahkan, ia telah menjual lebih dari delapan puluh juta rekaman di seluruh dunia, menjadikannya salah satu musisi terlaris di dunia. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
