Lirik Lagu Get Back Up – T.I. Feat Cris Brown dan fakta di Baliknya

Get Back Up – T.I. Feat Cris Brown

I'm only, I'm only human y'all

Hello out there (I'm only human y'all)

Can you hear me? (I'm only human y'all)

It's an SOS to let me be me (I'm only human y'all)

Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay (listen to me)

And when they push you down

You got to get back up (I'm only human y'all)

And when they push you down

You got to get back up (I'm just human y'all)

Brush the dirt off your jersey then go for the cup

Or the trophy or the ring, champion no matter what

'Cause when you got the belt and the ring

People with ya popping bottles, taking pictures look around

As soon as you fall down all the haters passin' judgement (oh no no)

Fly I'm is shawty, I'ma rise above this (oh no no no no no)

Ay, what it is world? Yeah it's me again

Back before you, at your mercy on bended knee again

No running from the truth (nah) as much as we pretend

That it ain't what it is, then it hits CNN

Apologies to my fans and my closest friends (I'm sorry)

For letting you down, I wont take you down this road again

Most of you now saying whatever, here we go again (what?)

Blogs, radio, and television all going in

I laugh to keep from crying through all of the embarrassment (I gotta say)

I gotta say you fucking haters is hilarious

How dare you sit right there and act as if you holier than thou

Point your finger now with me looking down

Same clown that was twitpic'ing at my wedding

On the same Twitter page disrespecting

Wait a second (hold up)

Never mind my imperfections this is fact, remember that

No mistakes too great to recover and bounce back

And when they push you down

You got to get back up (I'm only human y'all)

And when they push you down

You got to get back up (I'm just human y'all)

Brush the dirt off your jersey then go for the cup

Or the trophy or the ring, champion no matter what (oh no no, oh no no no no no)

'Cause when you got the belt and the ring

People with ya popping bottles, taking pictures look around

As soon as you fall down all the haters passin' judgement (oh no no)

Fly I'm is shawty, I'ma rise above this (oh no no no no no)

I admit, yeah, I done some dumb shit

Disappointed everybody I know (damn)

Try not to hold that against me though

My road to redemption has no GPS

So guess the time must be invested for this to be manifested

Yes it's hard living life in the spotlight

Trying to dodge the haters same time as the cop light

The bible say, "Let he without sin cast the stone first" (stone first)

The sinner or the one who judged him, who was wrong first?

Yeah he go to work, never done no drugs up until the Fed

He just drink his liquor, touch his kids, beat his wife instead

Difference is, my shortcomings hit the media

Thanks to TMZ, the AJC and Wikipedia

See the stairway to Heaven while stepping down Jacob's ladder

My good outweigh the bad, God, ain't that what really matters (nope)

And matter of fact I'm wrong but after that

The good I've done in your hood, should it overshadow that?

Got the world laughing at me for the moment

But it gonna be your turn 'fore it's over with even if you so legit

That you get a house with a dog and a picket fence

The people with you then but when they turn on you remember this