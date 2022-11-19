Lirik Lagu Get Back Up – T.I. Feat Cris Brown dan fakta di Baliknya

Get Back Up – T.I. Feat Cris Brown
I'm only, I'm only human y'all
Hello out there (I'm only human y'all)
Can you hear me? (I'm only human y'all)
It's an SOS to let me be me (I'm only human y'all)
Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay (listen to me)
And when they push you down
You got to get back up (I'm only human y'all)
And when they push you down
You got to get back up (I'm just human y'all)
Brush the dirt off your jersey then go for the cup
Or the trophy or the ring, champion no matter what
'Cause when you got the belt and the ring
People with ya popping bottles, taking pictures look around
As soon as you fall down all the haters passin' judgement (oh no no)
Fly I'm is shawty, I'ma rise above this (oh no no no no no)
Ay, what it is world? Yeah it's me again
Back before you, at your mercy on bended knee again
No running from the truth (nah) as much as we pretend
That it ain't what it is, then it hits CNN
Apologies to my fans and my closest friends (I'm sorry)
For letting you down, I wont take you down this road again
Most of you now saying whatever, here we go again (what?)
Blogs, radio, and television all going in
I laugh to keep from crying through all of the embarrassment (I gotta say)
I gotta say you fucking haters is hilarious
How dare you sit right there and act as if you holier than thou
Point your finger now with me looking down
Same clown that was twitpic'ing at my wedding
On the same Twitter page disrespecting
Wait a second (hold up)
Never mind my imperfections this is fact, remember that
No mistakes too great to recover and bounce back
And when they push you down
You got to get back up (I'm only human y'all)
And when they push you down
You got to get back up (I'm just human y'all)
Brush the dirt off your jersey then go for the cup
Or the trophy or the ring, champion no matter what (oh no no, oh no no no no no)
'Cause when you got the belt and the ring
People with ya popping bottles, taking pictures look around
As soon as you fall down all the haters passin' judgement (oh no no)
Fly I'm is shawty, I'ma rise above this (oh no no no no no)
I admit, yeah, I done some dumb shit
Disappointed everybody I know (damn)
Try not to hold that against me though
My road to redemption has no GPS
So guess the time must be invested for this to be manifested
Yes it's hard living life in the spotlight
Trying to dodge the haters same time as the cop light
The bible say, "Let he without sin cast the stone first" (stone first)
The sinner or the one who judged him, who was wrong first?
Yeah he go to work, never done no drugs up until the Fed
He just drink his liquor, touch his kids, beat his wife instead
Difference is, my shortcomings hit the media
Thanks to TMZ, the AJC and Wikipedia
See the stairway to Heaven while stepping down Jacob's ladder
My good outweigh the bad, God, ain't that what really matters (nope)
And matter of fact I'm wrong but after that
The good I've done in your hood, should it overshadow that?
Got the world laughing at me for the moment
But it gonna be your turn 'fore it's over with even if you so legit
That you get a house with a dog and a picket fence
The people with you then but when they turn on you remember this
Artikel Pilihan