Lirik Lagu Lived A Lie - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lived A Lie - You Me At Six

Well somebody told me

That I would be a dreamer for life

Somebody told me I would never reach the other side

Well you say I'm old news, but cross your fingers

I’m yours to lose.

What if I told you, that things will never improve

And if I lived a lie

Would someone meet me on the other side

So I can burn up bright,

(so I can burn, so I can burn)

The grass is always greener,

Someone else's past is always cleaner,

But I'm a believer, that there's a fool in all of us

And if I lived a lie

Would someone meet me on the other side

So I can burn up bright

Oh, I don't really know where our ghosts go

No, I don't really know where our ghosts go

So live a lie just tonight, tonight

We are believers, we are believers [7x]

We are, we are.

If I lived a lie

Would someone meet me on the other side

So I can burn up bright

And if I lived a lie

Would someone meet me on the other side

So I can burn up bright

Oh, I don't really know where our ghosts go

No, I don't really know where our ghosts go,

So live a lie just tonight, tonight

And burn up bright.