Lirik Lagu Lived A Lie - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 19 November 2022, 04:55 WIB
Penampilan You Me At Six.
Penampilan You Me At Six. /YouTube secretclown

Lived A Lie - You Me At Six

Well somebody told me
That I would be a dreamer for life
Somebody told me I would never reach the other side
Well you say I'm old news, but cross your fingers
I’m yours to lose.
What if I told you, that things will never improve

And if I lived a lie
Would someone meet me on the other side
So I can burn up bright,
(so I can burn, so I can burn)

The grass is always greener,
Someone else's past is always cleaner,
But I'm a believer, that there's a fool in all of us

And if I lived a lie
Would someone meet me on the other side
So I can burn up bright

Oh, I don't really know where our ghosts go
No, I don't really know where our ghosts go
So live a lie just tonight, tonight

We are believers, we are believers [7x]
We are, we are.

If I lived a lie
Would someone meet me on the other side
So I can burn up bright

And if I lived a lie
Would someone meet me on the other side
So I can burn up bright

Oh, I don't really know where our ghosts go
No, I don't really know where our ghosts go,
So live a lie just tonight, tonight
And burn up bright.

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

