Lirik Lagu WYDRN - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tell me what you're doing right now
Is your head still up in the clouds?
Tell me when you're back down south
Until then, keep my name out of your mouth
Are we speaking the same language?
'Cause when you talk, I can't understand it
You're fluent in the past tense
I didn't know you were taking lessons
And if looks could kill
You'd always be staring
You'd use your body as a weapon
I can't find a reason
Why you're changing like the seasons, in the month of July
Oh, no
I became your new obsession
You can tame and not possess it
When will you get the message?
When will you learn the truth, truth?
You wanna know the truth
But, no ones got the the heart to come and tell you the truth, truth
You wanna know the truth
But, no ones got the the heart to, no one's got the heart to know
So tell me what you're doing right now
Is your head still up in the clouds?
Tell me when you're back down south
Until then, keep my name out of your mouth
Tell me what you're doing right now
Is your head still up in the clouds?
Tell me when you're back down south
Until then, keep my name out of your mouth
You know
Know
Watch me turn this all around
Around, around
It's ground zero with a view
I'm under construction, so are you
I think you misread what I meant
When I said, "We can't connect"
We lost signal, got regrets
This don't make too much sense, but if this is the end
You know I still wish you the best
And I became your new obsession
You can tame and not possess it
Oh, when will you get the message
When will you learn the truth, truth
