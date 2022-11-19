Lirik Lagu WYDRN - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

WYDRN - You Me At Six

Tell me what you're doing right now

Is your head still up in the clouds?

Tell me when you're back down south

Until then, keep my name out of your mouth

Are we speaking the same language?

'Cause when you talk, I can't understand it

You're fluent in the past tense

I didn't know you were taking lessons

And if looks could kill

You'd always be staring

You'd use your body as a weapon

I can't find a reason

Why you're changing like the seasons, in the month of July

Oh, no

I became your new obsession

You can tame and not possess it

When will you get the message?

When will you learn the truth, truth?

You wanna know the truth

But, no ones got the the heart to come and tell you the truth, truth

You wanna know the truth

But, no ones got the the heart to, no one's got the heart to know

So tell me what you're doing right now

Is your head still up in the clouds?

Tell me when you're back down south

Until then, keep my name out of your mouth

Tell me what you're doing right now

Is your head still up in the clouds?

Tell me when you're back down south

Until then, keep my name out of your mouth

You know

Know

Watch me turn this all around

Around, around

It's ground zero with a view

I'm under construction, so are you

I think you misread what I meant

When I said, "We can't connect"

We lost signal, got regrets

This don't make too much sense, but if this is the end

You know I still wish you the best

And I became your new obsession

You can tame and not possess it

Oh, when will you get the message

When will you learn the truth, truth