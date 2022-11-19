Lirik Lagu Just Go Home - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Just Go Home - The Xcerts

Here is my problem

I'm like a car with no headlights

I'm like the sounds you hear in the night

My voice is aching

Screams and shouts are all it sees

I hear reflections

'Cause I start to think that they chase me

And all of this will end

You're pain and your sadness

I am your best friend and I know

But everything will change

Everything will change

Everything will change

'Cause everything will

We have no purpose

We are like logs thrown in a stream

At least we can say where we are from

We could stay up

Drink and talk this night away

The liquid that burns us

Is fire for words we wish we'd say

And all of this will end

You're pain and your sadness

I am your best friend and I know

But everything will change

Everything will change

Everything will change

'Cause everything will

I know everyone

We'll just carry on

But I will be alone

'Cause I will just go home

I know everyone

We'll just carry on

But I will be alone

'Cause I will just go home

I know everyone

We'll just carry on

But I will be alone

'Cause I will just go home