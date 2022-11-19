Lirik Lagu Just Go Home - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Here is my problem
I'm like a car with no headlights
I'm like the sounds you hear in the night
My voice is aching
Screams and shouts are all it sees
I hear reflections
'Cause I start to think that they chase me
And all of this will end
You're pain and your sadness
I am your best friend and I know
But everything will change
Everything will change
Everything will change
'Cause everything will
We have no purpose
We are like logs thrown in a stream
At least we can say where we are from
We could stay up
Drink and talk this night away
The liquid that burns us
Is fire for words we wish we'd say
And all of this will end
You're pain and your sadness
I am your best friend and I know
But everything will change
Everything will change
Everything will change
'Cause everything will
I know everyone
We'll just carry on
But I will be alone
'Cause I will just go home
I know everyone
We'll just carry on
But I will be alone
'Cause I will just go home
I know everyone
We'll just carry on
But I will be alone
'Cause I will just go home
