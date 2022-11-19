Lirik Lagu Do You Feel Safe - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Do You Feel Safe - The Xcerts

Cry, it's not your problem

It's not your fault

There was a man

Too scared to stop

This is a crime

This is a warning

To all of your friends

Who thought that life was

Nothing more than just a test

Do you feel safe?

Cause I'm so scared

By the love that life takes

Do you feel safe?

Cause I'm so scared

By the choices we make

Do you feel safe?

Dive into your memory

Can you see fear?

By which he'll close his eyes

And brings the crowd to feel

You're family's sorrow

Your mother's guilt

Will pass in time

Like the ambulance

That the boy's inside

Do you feel safe?

Cause I'm so scared

By the love that life takes

Do you feel safe?

Cause I'm so scared

By the choices we make

Do you feel safe?

Do you feel safe?

Do you feel safe?

This is a warning

This is a warning

When I'm scared

No more

When I'm scared

Do you feel safe?

Cause I'm so scared

By the love that life takes

Do you feel safe?

Cause I'm so scared

By the choices we make

