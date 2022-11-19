Lirik Lagu Do You Feel Safe - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cry, it's not your problem
It's not your fault
There was a man
Too scared to stop
This is a crime
This is a warning
To all of your friends
Who thought that life was
Nothing more than just a test
Do you feel safe?
Cause I'm so scared
By the love that life takes
Do you feel safe?
Cause I'm so scared
By the choices we make
Do you feel safe?
Dive into your memory
Can you see fear?
By which he'll close his eyes
And brings the crowd to feel
You're family's sorrow
Your mother's guilt
Will pass in time
Like the ambulance
That the boy's inside
Do you feel safe?
Cause I'm so scared
By the love that life takes
Do you feel safe?
Cause I'm so scared
By the choices we make
Do you feel safe?
Do you feel safe?
Do you feel safe?
This is a warning
This is a warning
When I'm scared
No more
When I'm scared
Do you feel safe?
Cause I'm so scared
By the love that life takes
Do you feel safe?
Cause I'm so scared
By the choices we make
