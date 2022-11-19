Lirik Lagu Forever Love - Gary Barlow dan Fakta di Baliknya

Forever Love - Gary Barlow
Love, it has so many beautiful faces
Sharing lives and sharing days
My love it had so many empty spaces
I'm sharing a memory now
I hope that's how it stays
Now I'm deep inside love and still breathing
She is holding my heart in her hand
I'm the closest I've been to believing
This could be love forever
All throughout my life
The reasons I've demanded
But how can I reason
With the reason I'm a man
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh yeah
Hmm
In a minute I'm needing to hold her
In an hour I'm cold, cold as stone
When she leaves it gets harder and harder
To face life alone
Now my dreams are filled
With times when we're together
Guess what I need from her
Is forever love
Ooh, Ooh, yeah
Oh, oh, oh, oh, mm-mm-mm
Oh, oh, yeah
Now I feel forever love
Ooh, ooh
Oh yeah
Well I feel...
Artis: Gary Barlow
Album: Open Road
Penulis lagu: Gary Barlow
Forever Love merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan Gary Barlow, penyanyi solo asal Inggris sekaligus anggota grup Take That.
Lagu ini merupakan bagian dari album Open Road. Dalam album tersebut, Gary Barlow berkisah tentang perjalanan hidupnya.
Tak hanya memiliki suara yang lembut, Barlow juga pandai dalam menulis lagu, bahkan single solo pertamanya ia tulis sendiri.
Gary Barlow berhasil menempati tiga teratas di chart musik negara Irlandia, Denmark, Ceko, Lithuania, Spanyol, Taiwan,Skotlandia, dan Inggris. Kemudian ia pun menduduki posisi 10 besar di beberapa negara Eropa lainnya seperti Belanda, Norwegia, Jerman, Italia, Belgia, hingga Finlandia.
Ini merupakan prestasi yang luar biasa untuk penyanyi solo yang berhasil memuncaki chart musik di lebih dari 10 negara. Lagu ini terasa semakin menarik dengan iringan piano yang menambahkan kesan romantis. (Gia Ananda)***
