Lirik Lagu Forever Love - Gary Barlow dan Fakta di Baliknya

Forever Love - Gary Barlow

Love, it has so many beautiful faces

Sharing lives and sharing days

My love it had so many empty spaces

I'm sharing a memory now

I hope that's how it stays

Now I'm deep inside love and still breathing

She is holding my heart in her hand

I'm the closest I've been to believing

This could be love forever

All throughout my life

The reasons I've demanded

But how can I reason

With the reason I'm a man

Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh yeah

Hmm

In a minute I'm needing to hold her

In an hour I'm cold, cold as stone

When she leaves it gets harder and harder

To face life alone

Now my dreams are filled

With times when we're together

Guess what I need from her

Is forever love

Ooh, Ooh, yeah

Oh, oh, oh, oh, mm-mm-mm

Oh, oh, yeah

Now I feel forever love

Ooh, ooh

Oh yeah

Well I feel...

Artis: Gary Barlow

Album: Open Road

Penulis lagu: Gary Barlow

Forever Love merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan Gary Barlow, penyanyi solo asal Inggris sekaligus anggota grup Take That.

Lagu ini merupakan bagian dari album Open Road. Dalam album tersebut, Gary Barlow berkisah tentang perjalanan hidupnya.

Tak hanya memiliki suara yang lembut, Barlow juga pandai dalam menulis lagu, bahkan single solo pertamanya ia tulis sendiri.

Gary Barlow berhasil menempati tiga teratas di chart musik negara Irlandia, Denmark, Ceko, Lithuania, Spanyol, Taiwan,Skotlandia, dan Inggris. Kemudian ia pun menduduki posisi 10 besar di beberapa negara Eropa lainnya seperti Belanda, Norwegia, Jerman, Italia, Belgia, hingga Finlandia.

Ini merupakan prestasi yang luar biasa untuk penyanyi solo yang berhasil memuncaki chart musik di lebih dari 10 negara. Lagu ini terasa semakin menarik dengan iringan piano yang menambahkan kesan romantis. (Gia Ananda)***