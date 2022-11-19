Lirik Lagu Forever Love - Gary Barlow dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 19 November 2022, 03:09 WIB
Penyanyi asal Inggris, Gary Barlow.
Penyanyi asal Inggris, Gary Barlow. /YouTube/GaryBarlowVEVO

Forever Love - Gary Barlow

Love, it has so many beautiful faces
Sharing lives and sharing days
My love it had so many empty spaces
I'm sharing a memory now
I hope that's how it stays
Now I'm deep inside love and still breathing
She is holding my heart in her hand
I'm the closest I've been to believing
This could be love forever
All throughout my life
The reasons I've demanded
But how can I reason
With the reason I'm a man
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh yeah
Hmm
In a minute I'm needing to hold her
In an hour I'm cold, cold as stone
When she leaves it gets harder and harder
To face life alone
Now my dreams are filled
With times when we're together
Guess what I need from her
Is forever love
Ooh, Ooh, yeah
Oh, oh, oh, oh, mm-mm-mm
Oh, oh, yeah
Now I feel forever love
Ooh, ooh
Oh yeah
Well I feel...

Artis: Gary Barlow
Album: Open Road
Penulis lagu: Gary Barlow

Forever Love merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan Gary Barlow, penyanyi solo asal Inggris sekaligus anggota grup Take That.

Lagu ini merupakan bagian dari album Open Road. Dalam album tersebut, Gary Barlow berkisah tentang perjalanan hidupnya.

Tak hanya memiliki suara yang lembut, Barlow juga pandai dalam menulis lagu, bahkan single solo pertamanya ia tulis sendiri.

Gary Barlow berhasil menempati tiga teratas di chart musik negara Irlandia, Denmark, Ceko, Lithuania, Spanyol, Taiwan,Skotlandia, dan Inggris. Kemudian ia pun menduduki posisi 10 besar di beberapa negara Eropa lainnya seperti Belanda, Norwegia, Jerman, Italia, Belgia, hingga Finlandia.

Ini merupakan prestasi yang luar biasa untuk penyanyi solo yang berhasil memuncaki chart musik di lebih dari 10 negara. Lagu ini terasa semakin menarik dengan iringan piano yang menambahkan kesan romantis. (Gia Ananda)***

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

18 November 2022, 09:52 WIB
Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:36 WIB
Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:17 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Jelang Penetapan Upah Minimum 2023, Ratusan Ribu Buruh di Jabar Kena PHK
2

10 Bahan Herbal untuk Mengatasi Maag, Bukan Cuma Kunyit
3

Prediksi Portugal vs Nigeria: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain hingga Prakiraan Skor
4

Olok-olok Foto Iriana dan Ibu Negara Korsel, Warganet Twitter Tulis Surat Terbuka Berisi Permohonan Maaf
5

Siapa Bunda Corla? Simak Profil Singkatnya Berikut
6

Ibu Hamil yang Mengidam Harus Selalu Dituruti atau Tidak? Simak Penjelasannya
7

Sinopsis Film The Menu, Restoran Mewah yang Berujung Mencekam
8

Polisi Jawab Kaitan Keluarga Tewas di Kalideres dengan Aliran Jainisme dan Sekte Apokaliptik
9

Link Live Streaming Timnas U20 Indonesia Vs Prancis U20, Siaran Langsung Pukul 23.30 WIB
10

Terungkap Isi Obrolan Bocor yang Bikin Xi Jinping Marah pada PM Kanada, Soal China yang ‘Ikut Campur’

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Sumenep News

Jadwal TV SCTV Sabtu 19 November 2022, Ada Tayangan Cinta Setelah Cinta dan Tajwid Cinta

Jadwal TV SCTV Sabtu 19 November 2022, Ada Tayangan Cinta Setelah Cinta dan Tajwid Cinta

19 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 30 Januari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 30 Januari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

19 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Lengkap, Susunan Acara Upacara Bendera Hari Guru Nasional 2022 Sesuai Pedoman Resmi Kemdikbud

Lengkap, Susunan Acara Upacara Bendera Hari Guru Nasional 2022 Sesuai Pedoman Resmi Kemdikbud

19 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Sabtu, 19 November 2022: Mulai yang Baru dan Tinggalkan yang Lama

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Sabtu, 19 November 2022: Mulai yang Baru dan Tinggalkan yang Lama

19 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Jadwal Acara TransTV Sabtu 19 November 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV Gods Of Egypt Hingga All Devils Men

Jadwal Acara TransTV Sabtu 19 November 2022, Saksikan Bioskop TransTV Gods Of Egypt Hingga All Devils Men

19 November 2022, 04:00 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Sabtu 19 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Live Konser Iwan Fals & Band

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Sabtu 19 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Live Konser Iwan Fals & Band

19 November 2022, 03:58 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Sabtu 19 November 2022, Ada Upin & Ipin dan Dapur Ngebor Episode Kuliner Khas Jogja

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Sabtu 19 November 2022, Ada Upin & Ipin dan Dapur Ngebor Episode Kuliner Khas Jogja

19 November 2022, 03:55 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Cara Kapolres Bondowoso Jalin Keakraban dengan Anggota, Makan Enak Tidak Harus Mahal dan Mewah

Cara Kapolres Bondowoso Jalin Keakraban dengan Anggota, Makan Enak Tidak Harus Mahal dan Mewah

19 November 2022, 03:48 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Sabtu 19 November 2022, Ada Catatan Si Bocil, Top Gear, dan Kejuaraan Dunia ONE 163

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Sabtu 19 November 2022, Ada Catatan Si Bocil, Top Gear, dan Kejuaraan Dunia ONE 163

19 November 2022, 03:47 WIB

Malang Terkini

Kylian Mbappe Jadi Andalan dan Ada 2 Pemain Baru, Inilah Daftar Skuad Timnas Prancis di Piala Dunia 2022

Kylian Mbappe Jadi Andalan dan Ada 2 Pemain Baru, Inilah Daftar Skuad Timnas Prancis di Piala Dunia 2022

19 November 2022, 03:31 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 16 Februari 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 16 Februari 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

19 November 2022, 03:30 WIB

Malang Terkini

Contoh Cerita Rakyat Timun Mas Bahasa Jawa Singkat dan Ulasan Pendek Pesan Moralnya

Contoh Cerita Rakyat Timun Mas Bahasa Jawa Singkat dan Ulasan Pendek Pesan Moralnya

19 November 2022, 03:25 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

Nicki Minaj, Maluma dan Myriam Fares Rilis Lagu

Nicki Minaj, Maluma dan Myriam Fares Rilis Lagu "Tukoh Taka" Untuk FIFA: Penambah Gairah di Piala Dunia 2022

19 November 2022, 03:20 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Sabtu 19 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Sabtu 19 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

19 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Lirih - Ari Lasso: Kesunyian Ini, Lirihku Bernyanyi

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Lirih - Ari Lasso: Kesunyian Ini, Lirihku Bernyanyi

19 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini, Sabtu, 19 November 2022 : SCTV, Indosiar, RCTI, Trans 7 dan NET TV

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini, Sabtu, 19 November 2022 : SCTV, Indosiar, RCTI, Trans 7 dan NET TV

19 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Sabtu 19 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Sabtu 19 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

19 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Sumenep News

Jadwal TV ANTV 19 November 2022, Ada Radha Krishna Hingga Ghost Mother

Jadwal TV ANTV 19 November 2022, Ada Radha Krishna Hingga Ghost Mother

19 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 29 Januari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 29 Januari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

19 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Sabtu 19 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Sabtu 19 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

19 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Cilacap Update

20 Soal dan Kunci Jawaban PTS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 SMP MTs Terbaru

20 Soal dan Kunci Jawaban PTS IPA Kelas 7 Semester 1 SMP MTs Terbaru

19 November 2022, 02:58 WIB

Potensi Badung

Tim Esport FIFA dari Indonesia Timur Bakal Duel di Surabaya, Wilayah Bali Nusa Tenggara Kirimkan 2 Wakil

Tim Esport FIFA dari Indonesia Timur Bakal Duel di Surabaya, Wilayah Bali Nusa Tenggara Kirimkan 2 Wakil

19 November 2022, 02:52 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Persahabatan Internasional : Sports Mole Prediksi Albania Seri 1-1 Lawan Armena                               

Persahabatan Internasional : Sports Mole Prediksi Albania Seri 1-1 Lawan Armena                               

19 November 2022, 02:45 WIB

Cilacap Update

5 Kunci Jawaban IPA Kelas 7 Halaman 144 tentang Suhu dan Perubahannya

5 Kunci Jawaban IPA Kelas 7 Halaman 144 tentang Suhu dan Perubahannya

19 November 2022, 02:33 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 19 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 19 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

19 November 2022, 02:30 WIB