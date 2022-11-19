Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY

I don't know when this tornado hit

You're from the east coast, so let's both call it

A hericane

A hericane

Pacin' through the, the back of my mind

Maybe you've been a storm all this time

A hericane

A hericane

Stop all this sin

Be born again

If you want to, if you want to

'Cause our home's a wreck, look at this mess

You blame it on disobedience

But I think it's time, time you realized

You're the one in the wrong

Oklahoma, this time of year

California, it's different out here

No hericane

No hericane

I'm not runnin' from all my pain

But it can't go, go without sayin'

No hericane

No hericane

Stop all this sin

Start over again

If you want to, if you want to

'Cause our home's a wreck, look at this mess

You blame it on disobedience

But I think it's time, time you realized

You're the one in the wrong