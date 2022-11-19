Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 19 November 2022, 01:30 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu LANY berjudul Hericane.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu LANY berjudul Hericane. /Pixabay/mohamed Hassan

Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY

I don't know when this tornado hit
You're from the east coast, so let's both call it
A hericane
A hericane

Pacin' through the, the back of my mind
Maybe you've been a storm all this time
A hericane
A hericane

Stop all this sin
Be born again
If you want to, if you want to

'Cause our home's a wreck, look at this mess
You blame it on disobedience
But I think it's time, time you realized
You're the one in the wrong

Oklahoma, this time of year
California, it's different out here
No hericane
No hericane

I'm not runnin' from all my pain
But it can't go, go without sayin'
No hericane
No hericane

Stop all this sin
Start over again
If you want to, if you want to

'Cause our home's a wreck, look at this mess
You blame it on disobedience
But I think it's time, time you realized
You're the one in the wrong

