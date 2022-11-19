Lirik Lagu Make the Money - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Make the Money – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Now, this is my job, I will not quit it

Pulled me out the depths when I thought that I was finished

Yeah I questioned if I could go the distance

That's just the work, regardless of who's listening, listening

Listen, see I was meant to be a warrior

Fight something amongst me, leave here victorious

Classroom of kids, or a venue performing

If I'd had done for the money I'd have been a fucking lawyer

Concrete, vagabond, van telling stories

Humbled by the road, I'm realizing I'm not important

See life's a beautiful struggle, I record it

Hope it helps you maneuvering through yours and

That's why we stay in the lab at night

I've been staring into this pad for over half my life

A true artist won't be satisfied

So I guess that's the sacrifice

And I say

Make the money, don't let the money make you

Change the game, don't let the game change you

I'll forever remain faithful

All my people stay true

I say

Make the money, don't let the money make you

Change the game, don't let the game change you

I'll forever remain faithful

All my people stay true

Forget about the fame, fortune and the mansion

Sitting and tripping watching myself on a plasma

Yeah, I start slipping when I'm thinking about that stuff

Ego won't swole until the karma catches that up, that up

I'm my grandma's number one grandson

I lost myself to remember who that was

We start thinking about some kicks, a necklace

What I really need is a job off craig's list

Take away the dot com, name, love, pants, it's were a father words in the bus

See, you keep the issues but you take away the drugs

And I had to find out who I really was

Who I really wasn't

So sick of who I was becoming

Yeah, tired of running

Time to look at the man in the mirror until I can learn to love him