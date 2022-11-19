Lirik Lagu Make the Money - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Make the Money – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Now, this is my job, I will not quit it
Pulled me out the depths when I thought that I was finished
Yeah I questioned if I could go the distance
That's just the work, regardless of who's listening, listening
Listen, see I was meant to be a warrior
Fight something amongst me, leave here victorious
Classroom of kids, or a venue performing
If I'd had done for the money I'd have been a fucking lawyer
Concrete, vagabond, van telling stories
Humbled by the road, I'm realizing I'm not important
See life's a beautiful struggle, I record it
Hope it helps you maneuvering through yours and
That's why we stay in the lab at night
I've been staring into this pad for over half my life
A true artist won't be satisfied
So I guess that's the sacrifice
And I say
Make the money, don't let the money make you
Change the game, don't let the game change you
I'll forever remain faithful
All my people stay true
I say
Make the money, don't let the money make you
Change the game, don't let the game change you
I'll forever remain faithful
All my people stay true
Forget about the fame, fortune and the mansion
Sitting and tripping watching myself on a plasma
Yeah, I start slipping when I'm thinking about that stuff
Ego won't swole until the karma catches that up, that up
I'm my grandma's number one grandson
I lost myself to remember who that was
We start thinking about some kicks, a necklace
What I really need is a job off craig's list
Take away the dot com, name, love, pants, it's were a father words in the bus
See, you keep the issues but you take away the drugs
And I had to find out who I really was
Who I really wasn't
So sick of who I was becoming
Yeah, tired of running
Time to look at the man in the mirror until I can learn to love him
