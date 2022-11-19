Lirik Lagu Make the Money - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 00:25 WIB
Music video "Make the Money" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.
Music video "Make the Money" - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. /

Make the MoneyMacklemore & Ryan Lewis

Now, this is my job, I will not quit it
Pulled me out the depths when I thought that I was finished
Yeah I questioned if I could go the distance
That's just the work, regardless of who's listening, listening

Listen, see I was meant to be a warrior
Fight something amongst me, leave here victorious
Classroom of kids, or a venue performing
If I'd had done for the money I'd have been a fucking lawyer

Concrete, vagabond, van telling stories
Humbled by the road, I'm realizing I'm not important
See life's a beautiful struggle, I record it
Hope it helps you maneuvering through yours and
That's why we stay in the lab at night
I've been staring into this pad for over half my life
A true artist won't be satisfied
So I guess that's the sacrifice
And I say

Make the money, don't let the money make you
Change the game, don't let the game change you
I'll forever remain faithful
All my people stay true
I say
Make the money, don't let the money make you
Change the game, don't let the game change you
I'll forever remain faithful 
All my people stay true

Forget about the fame, fortune and the mansion
Sitting and tripping watching myself on a plasma
Yeah, I start slipping when I'm thinking about that stuff
Ego won't swole until the karma catches that up, that up

I'm my grandma's number one grandson
I lost myself to remember who that was
We start thinking about some kicks, a necklace
What I really need is a job off craig's list

Take away the dot com, name, love, pants, it's were a father words in the bus
See, you keep the issues but you take away the drugs
And I had to find out who I really was
Who I really wasn't
So sick of who I was becoming

Yeah, tired of running
Time to look at the man in the mirror until I can learn to love him

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

18 November 2022, 09:52 WIB
Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:36 WIB
Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Genesis - Grimes dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Le Ballet - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:17 WIB
Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

Sejarah Kemunculan K-Pop, Seo Taiji and Boys Punya Peran Penting

17 November 2022, 08:42 WIB

