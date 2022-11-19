Lirik Lagu Sucker for Pain - Wiz Khalifa ft Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sucker for Pain - Wiz Khalifa ft Imagine Dragons

I torture you

Take my hand through the flames

I torture you

I'm a slave to your games

I'm just a sucker for pain

I wanna chain you up

I wanna tie you down

I'm just a sucker for pain

I'm a sucker for pain

I got the squad tatted on me from my neck to my ankles

Pressure from the man got us all in rebellion

We gon' go to war, yeah, without failure

Do it for the fam, dog, ten toes down, dog

Love and the loyalty that's what we stand for

Alienated by society, all this pressure give me anxiety

Walk slow through the fire

Like, who gon' try us?

Feeling the world go against us

So we put the world on our shoulder

I torture you

Take my hand through the flames

I torture you

I'm a slave to your games

I'm just a sucker for pain

I wanna chain you up

I wanna tie you down

I'm just a sucker for pain

I've been at it with my homies

It don't matter, you don't know me

I've been rolling with my team, we the illest on the scene

I've been riding 'round the city with my squad

I've been riding 'round the city with my squad