Lirik Lagu Sucker for Pain - Wiz Khalifa ft Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sucker for Pain - Wiz Khalifa ft Imagine Dragons
I torture you
Take my hand through the flames
I torture you
I'm a slave to your games
I'm just a sucker for pain
I wanna chain you up
I wanna tie you down
I'm just a sucker for pain
I'm a sucker for pain
I got the squad tatted on me from my neck to my ankles
Pressure from the man got us all in rebellion
We gon' go to war, yeah, without failure
Do it for the fam, dog, ten toes down, dog
Love and the loyalty that's what we stand for
Alienated by society, all this pressure give me anxiety
Walk slow through the fire
Like, who gon' try us?
Feeling the world go against us
So we put the world on our shoulder
I torture you
Take my hand through the flames
I torture you
I'm a slave to your games
I'm just a sucker for pain
I wanna chain you up
I wanna tie you down
I'm just a sucker for pain
I've been at it with my homies
It don't matter, you don't know me
I've been rolling with my team, we the illest on the scene
I've been riding 'round the city with my squad
I've been riding 'round the city with my squad
