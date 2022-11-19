Lirik Lagu Paint My Love - Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Paint My Love – Michael Learns to Rock

From my youngest years

Till this moment here

I've never seen

Such a lovely queen

From the skies above

To the deepest love

I've never felt

Crazy like this before

Paint my love

You should paint my love

It's the picture of a thousand sunsets

It's the freedom of a thousand doves

Baby, you should paint my love

Been around the world

Then I met you, girl

It's like coming home

To a place I've known

Paint my love

You should paint my love

It's the picture of a thousand sunsets

It's the freedom of a thousand doves

Baby, you should paint my love

Since you came into my life

The days before all fade to black and white

Since you came into my life

Everything has changed

Paint my love

You should paint my love

It's the picture of a thousand sunsets

It's the freedom of a thousand doves

Baby, you should paint my love

Paint my love

You should paint my love

It's the picture of a thousand sunsets

It's the freedom of a thousand doves

Baby, you should paint my love