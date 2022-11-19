Lirik Lagu Paint My Love - Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Paint My Love – Michael Learns to Rock
From my youngest years
Till this moment here
I've never seen
Such a lovely queen
From the skies above
To the deepest love
I've never felt
Crazy like this before
Paint my love
You should paint my love
It's the picture of a thousand sunsets
It's the freedom of a thousand doves
Baby, you should paint my love
Been around the world
Then I met you, girl
It's like coming home
To a place I've known
Paint my love
You should paint my love
It's the picture of a thousand sunsets
It's the freedom of a thousand doves
Baby, you should paint my love
Since you came into my life
The days before all fade to black and white
Since you came into my life
Everything has changed
Paint my love
You should paint my love
It's the picture of a thousand sunsets
It's the freedom of a thousand doves
Baby, you should paint my love
Paint my love
You should paint my love
It's the picture of a thousand sunsets
It's the freedom of a thousand doves
Baby, you should paint my love
