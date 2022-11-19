Lirik Lagu Take Me to Your Heart - Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Take Me to Your Heart – Michael Learns to Rock
Mmm, hmm, yeah
Mmm, hmm
Hiding from the rain and snow
Trying to forget, but I won't let go
Looking at a crowded street
Listening to my own heartbeat
So many people all around the world
Tell me, where do I find someone like you, girl?
Take me to your heart, take me to your soul
Give me your hand before I'm old
Show me what love is, haven't got a clue
Show me that wonders can be true
They say nothing lasts forever
We're only here today
Love is now or never
Bring me far away
Take me to your heart, take me to your soul
Give me your hand and hold me
Show me what love is, be my guiding star
It's easy, take me to your heart
Standing on a mountain high
Looking at the moon through a clear blue sky
I should go and see some friends
But they don't really comprehend
Don't need too much talking without saying anything
All I need is someone who makes me wanna sing
Take me to your heart, take me to your soul
Give me your hand before I'm old
Show me what love is, haven't got a clue
Show me that wonders can be true
