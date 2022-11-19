Lirik Lagu Take Me to Your Heart - Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Take Me to Your Heart – Michael Learns to Rock

Mmm, hmm, yeah

Mmm, hmm

Hiding from the rain and snow

Trying to forget, but I won't let go

Looking at a crowded street

Listening to my own heartbeat

So many people all around the world

Tell me, where do I find someone like you, girl?

Take me to your heart, take me to your soul

Give me your hand before I'm old

Show me what love is, haven't got a clue

Show me that wonders can be true

They say nothing lasts forever

We're only here today

Love is now or never

Bring me far away

Take me to your heart, take me to your soul

Give me your hand and hold me

Show me what love is, be my guiding star

It's easy, take me to your heart

Standing on a mountain high

Looking at the moon through a clear blue sky

I should go and see some friends

But they don't really comprehend

Don't need too much talking without saying anything

All I need is someone who makes me wanna sing

Take me to your heart, take me to your soul

Give me your hand before I'm old

Show me what love is, haven't got a clue

Show me that wonders can be true