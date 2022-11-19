Lirik Lagu The Immortals - Kings of Leon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu The Immortals - Kings of Leon

The open road, the path of greatness

It's at your fingers

Go be the one that keeps on fighting

Go be the stranger

Just put your foot in front' the other

Crow like a rooster

We are allowed to get us something

Fear as a danger

I say

Spill out on the streets of stars

And ride away

Find out what you are

Face to face

The windows are

The perfect picture

They're always changin'

Go on get lost

Jump in the waters

When they are raging

I said

Spill out on the streets of stars

And ride away

Find out what you are

Face to face

Once you've had enough

Carry on

Don't forget to love

'Fore you're gone

Spill out on the streets of stars

And ride away

Find out what you are

Face to face

Once you've had enough

Carry on

Don't forget to love

'Fore you're gone

Credit

Artis: Kings of Leon

Album: Come Around Sundown

Penulis lagu: Nathan Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill, dan Caleb Followill

Rilis: 15 Oktober 2010

Genre:: Alternative/Indie