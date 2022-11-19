Lirik Lagu The Immortals - Kings of Leon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu The Immortals - Kings of Leon
The open road, the path of greatness
It's at your fingers
Go be the one that keeps on fighting
Go be the stranger
Just put your foot in front' the other
Crow like a rooster
We are allowed to get us something
Fear as a danger
I say
Spill out on the streets of stars
And ride away
Find out what you are
Face to face
The windows are
The perfect picture
They're always changin'
Go on get lost
Jump in the waters
When they are raging
I said
Spill out on the streets of stars
And ride away
Find out what you are
Face to face
Once you've had enough
Carry on
Don't forget to love
'Fore you're gone
Spill out on the streets of stars
And ride away
Find out what you are
Face to face
Once you've had enough
Carry on
Don't forget to love
'Fore you're gone
Credit
Artis: Kings of Leon
Album: Come Around Sundown
Penulis lagu: Nathan Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill, dan Caleb Followill
Rilis: 15 Oktober 2010
Genre:: Alternative/Indie
