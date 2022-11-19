Lirik Lagu Nostalgic Night – VICTON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nostalgic Night – VICTON

Bogo sipda bogo sipda bogo sipda neol

Geuriun geon geuttaeinji geudaeinji molla

Bul kkeojin bang na honja neol tteoollyeobwado

Jeomjeom deo heurithaejyeo ga

Eodireul georeodo

Jeonbu ne heunjeokdeulppunilkka

Wae naega deunneun noraeen

Da uri yaegippunilkka yeah

Siganeul doedollil su itdamyeon

Nega inneun miraereul geuryeosseulkka

Nega eomneun nal nega eomneun bam

Motda han mal mal mal

Mothaejun ge nan ajik namanneunde

Geuriun bam bam bam bam bami omyeon

Ne yeopeseo gonhi jamdeulgoman sipeonneunde nan

Doedollyeojwo geuttaeui naega neoege da jeonhalge

Saranghae neol ijen jal hago sipeodo mothaneun ge

Nal deoukdeo himdeulge hae

Nega deo geuriun bam

Late Night

Late Night

Late Night

Geuriun bam

Way Back

Way Back

Way Back

Neo eomneun bam

I Will Be Your Right Place

Nan eonjena Right There

I'm Gonna Be Right There

Right There

Geuriun bam

Chameuro aesseotda

Gaseum mieojige aeseokan

Maeumjocha joeseureopda

Chan bambaramdo maeseopda