Lirik Lagu Nostalgic Night – VICTON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nostalgic Night – VICTON
Bogo sipda bogo sipda bogo sipda neol
Geuriun geon geuttaeinji geudaeinji molla
Bul kkeojin bang na honja neol tteoollyeobwado
Jeomjeom deo heurithaejyeo ga
Eodireul georeodo
Jeonbu ne heunjeokdeulppunilkka
Wae naega deunneun noraeen
Da uri yaegippunilkka yeah
Siganeul doedollil su itdamyeon
Nega inneun miraereul geuryeosseulkka
Nega eomneun nal nega eomneun bam
Motda han mal mal mal
Mothaejun ge nan ajik namanneunde
Geuriun bam bam bam bam bami omyeon
Ne yeopeseo gonhi jamdeulgoman sipeonneunde nan
Doedollyeojwo geuttaeui naega neoege da jeonhalge
Saranghae neol ijen jal hago sipeodo mothaneun ge
Nal deoukdeo himdeulge hae
Nega deo geuriun bam
Late Night
Late Night
Late Night
Geuriun bam
Way Back
Way Back
Way Back
Neo eomneun bam
I Will Be Your Right Place
Nan eonjena Right There
I'm Gonna Be Right There
Right There
Geuriun bam
Chameuro aesseotda
Gaseum mieojige aeseokan
Maeumjocha joeseureopda
Chan bambaramdo maeseopda
