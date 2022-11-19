Lirik Lagu My Sharona - The Knack dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu My Sharona - The Knack
Ooh my little pretty one, pretty one.
When you gonna give me some time, Sharona?
Ooh you make my motor run, my motor run.
Gun it comin' off the line Sharona
Never gonna stop, give it up.
Such a dirty mind. Always get it up for the touch
Of the younger kind. My my my i yi woo.
M M M My Sharona
Come a little closer huh, ah will ya huh.
Close enough to look in my eyes, Sharona.
Keeping it a mystery gets to me
Running down the length of my thighs, Sharona
Never gonna stop, give it up. Such a dirty mind.
Always get it up for the touch
Of the younger kind. My my my i yi woo.
M M M My Sharona
When you gonna give it to me, give it to me.
It is just a matter of time Sharona
Is it just destiny, destiny?
Or is it just a game in my mind, Sharona?
Never gonna stop, give it up.
Such a dirty mind. Always get it up for the touch
Of the younger kind. My my my i yi woo.
M M M My Sharona
M M M My Sharona
M M M My Sharona
M M M My Sharona
Ohhhhh My Sharona
Ohhhhh My Sharona
Ohhhhh My Sharona
Credit
Artis: The Knack
Album: Get the Knack
Rilis: Juni 1979
Genre: Power pop, New wave, Classic Rock
Fakta di Baliknya
My Sharona adalah lagu pertama yang dirilis oleh The Knack dan berhasil menduduki puncak tangga lagu pop AS pada tahun 1979.
