Lirik Lagu All Against All – The Haunted dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All Against All – The Haunted
Shut your fucking mouth.
You don't know a single thing about me.
So I heard what you said when he walked away.
Don't you think I can add up the numbers.
It's a sour taste.
A knowledge I wish would never have gained.
So you think you could match me?
Well these are the things I see.
A perfect body. A twisted mind.
Starvation and loathing.
We fuck 'til it bleeds.
Stratch claw and scream.
'Til it feels like I'm almost alive...
/ These are the words to justify / All against all
I'm so sick and tired of it. Treat me like meat.
Tear me to pieces and feed the dogs.
A thousand polite tiny lies
and I memorized every single one of them.
Did you think for a second I'd give you a taste -
well I'm sorry to say:
You could turn yourself inside out - I'd still walk away.
Broken promises
Like ashes through my fingers
It eats away my senses and my soul
I wither - perhaps I said too much?
I just want somebody I can trust
Broken promises
Like ashes through my fingers
It eats away my senses and my soul
I wither - perhaps I said too much?
I just want somebody I can trust
Credit
Artis: The Haunted
Penulis lagu: Anders Martin Bjoerler, Jonas Fredrik Bjoerler, Patrik Jensen, Per Moeller Jensen, dan Peter Wilhard Ingvar Dolving
Album: Revolver
Rilis: 2004
