Lirik Lagu All Against All – The Haunted dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All Against All – The Haunted

Shut your fucking mouth.

You don't know a single thing about me.

So I heard what you said when he walked away.

Don't you think I can add up the numbers.

It's a sour taste.

A knowledge I wish would never have gained.

So you think you could match me?

Well these are the things I see.

A perfect body. A twisted mind.

Starvation and loathing.

We fuck 'til it bleeds.

Stratch claw and scream.

'Til it feels like I'm almost alive...

/ These are the words to justify / All against all

I'm so sick and tired of it. Treat me like meat.

Tear me to pieces and feed the dogs.

A thousand polite tiny lies

and I memorized every single one of them.

Did you think for a second I'd give you a taste -

well I'm sorry to say:

You could turn yourself inside out - I'd still walk away.

Broken promises

Like ashes through my fingers

It eats away my senses and my soul

I wither - perhaps I said too much?

I just want somebody I can trust

Broken promises

Like ashes through my fingers

It eats away my senses and my soul

I wither - perhaps I said too much?

I just want somebody I can trust

Credit

Artis: The Haunted

Penulis lagu: Anders Martin Bjoerler, Jonas Fredrik Bjoerler, Patrik Jensen, Per Moeller Jensen, dan Peter Wilhard Ingvar Dolving

Album: Revolver

Rilis: 2004