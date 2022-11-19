Lirik Lagu Fighting - Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fighting - Yellowcard

Said I'd move on and I'd leave it alone

But before I walk out there is something that I need you to know

I got lost in a blink of an eye

And I can never get back; no, I never got back

You were not there when I wanted to say

That you were everything right and it wasn't even me to change

Now I got to go it alone, but I will never give up; no, I'll never give up

What am I fighting for?

There must be something more

For all these words I sing

Do you feel anything?

Said, I'm okay, but I know how to lie

You were all that I had; you were delicate and hard to find

Got lost in the back of my mind

And I can never get back; no, I never got back

You were not there when I needed to say

I hit the bottom so fast that my head was spinning around for days

Now I got to go there alone, but I will never give up

No, I will never give up

What am I fighting for?

There must be something more

For all these words I sing

Do you feel anything?

What am I fighting for?

What am I fighting for?

Never give up on this

Never give up on this

Never give up on this

Never give up on this

Said I'm okay, but I know how to lie

I will never give up; no, I'll never give up

What am I fighting for?

There must be something more

For all these words I sing

Do you feel anything?

What am I fighting for? (No, I'm never going to give up, give up)

What am I fighting for? (No, I'm never going to give up, give up)

Said that I'd fight for the one that I found

I'm going to stay here while I wait for you to come around

I'll fight; you're apart of me now

And I will never give up, no, I'll never give up

Credit