Lirik Lagu Fighting - Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Said I'd move on and I'd leave it alone
But before I walk out there is something that I need you to know
I got lost in a blink of an eye
And I can never get back; no, I never got back
You were not there when I wanted to say
That you were everything right and it wasn't even me to change
Now I got to go it alone, but I will never give up; no, I'll never give up
What am I fighting for?
There must be something more
For all these words I sing
Do you feel anything?
Said, I'm okay, but I know how to lie
You were all that I had; you were delicate and hard to find
Got lost in the back of my mind
And I can never get back; no, I never got back
You were not there when I needed to say
I hit the bottom so fast that my head was spinning around for days
Now I got to go there alone, but I will never give up
No, I will never give up
What am I fighting for?
There must be something more
For all these words I sing
Do you feel anything?
What am I fighting for?
What am I fighting for?
Never give up on this
Never give up on this
Never give up on this
Never give up on this
Said I'm okay, but I know how to lie
I will never give up; no, I'll never give up
What am I fighting for?
There must be something more
For all these words I sing
Do you feel anything?
What am I fighting for? (No, I'm never going to give up, give up)
What am I fighting for? (No, I'm never going to give up, give up)
Said that I'd fight for the one that I found
I'm going to stay here while I wait for you to come around
I'll fight; you're apart of me now
And I will never give up, no, I'll never give up
Credit
Artikel Pilihan