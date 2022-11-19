Lirik Lagu Dear Bobbie - Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dear Bobbie,
Do you remember when you were young and very pretty? I do.
I remember pleated skirts, black and white saddle shoes.
Do you remember dancing that night? I do.
I still think of you when we dance,
Although we can't jitterbug as we did then.
Do you remember when?
How long has it been?
Nineteen forty-five
You opened my blue eyes
To see a whole new life
Do you remember when
I told you this that night
That if you're by my side
When everyday begins
I'll fall for you again
I made a promise when
I told you this that night
I'll be fine
'Cause when I die, then I die loving you
It's all right, I'll be fine
When I die, then I die loving you
Loving you, loving you
Do you remember the times we would give up on each other and get back together;
Then we finally was married in 1949.
We drove the yellow convertible all night long.
Do you remember? I do.
Life has led us here
Together all these years
This house that we have made
Holds twenty-thousand days
And memories we've saved
Since life has lead us here
And I'll be fine
'Cause when I die, then I die loving you
It's all right, and I'll be fine
'Cause when I die, then I die loving you
Loving you, loving you
I'm coming home to you
Slipping off my shoes
Resting in my chair
I see you standing there
The silver in your hair
I'm coming home to you
When I lay tonight, when I close my eyes
I know the sun will rise
Here or the next life
As long as you're still mine, then it's all right
I'll be fine
'Cause when I die, then I die loving you
It's all right, I'll be fine
'Cause when I die, then I die loving you
Loving you, loving you
