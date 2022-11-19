Lirik Lagu Dear Bobbie - Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dear Bobbie - Yellowcard

Dear Bobbie,

Do you remember when you were young and very pretty? I do.

I remember pleated skirts, black and white saddle shoes.

Do you remember dancing that night? I do.

I still think of you when we dance,

Although we can't jitterbug as we did then.

Do you remember when?

How long has it been?

Nineteen forty-five

You opened my blue eyes

To see a whole new life

Do you remember when

I told you this that night

That if you're by my side

When everyday begins

I'll fall for you again

I made a promise when

I told you this that night

I'll be fine

'Cause when I die, then I die loving you

It's all right, I'll be fine

When I die, then I die loving you

Loving you, loving you

Do you remember the times we would give up on each other and get back together;

Then we finally was married in 1949.

We drove the yellow convertible all night long.

Do you remember? I do.

Life has led us here

Together all these years

This house that we have made

Holds twenty-thousand days

And memories we've saved

Since life has lead us here

And I'll be fine

'Cause when I die, then I die loving you

It's all right, and I'll be fine

'Cause when I die, then I die loving you

Loving you, loving you

I'm coming home to you

Slipping off my shoes

Resting in my chair

I see you standing there

The silver in your hair

I'm coming home to you

When I lay tonight, when I close my eyes

I know the sun will rise

Here or the next life

As long as you're still mine, then it's all right

I'll be fine

'Cause when I die, then I die loving you

It's all right, I'll be fine

'Cause when I die, then I die loving you

Loving you, loving you