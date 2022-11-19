Lirik Lagu What Is Love - Haddaway dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu What Is Love - Haddaway
What is love?
Oh baby, don't hurt me
Don't hurt me
No more
Baby, don't hurt me, don't hurt me
No more
What is love?
Yeah
No, I don't know why you're not fair
I give you my love, but you don't care
So what is right and what is wrong?
Gimme a sign
What is love?
Oh baby, don't hurt me
Don't hurt me
No more
What is love?
Oh baby, don't hurt me
Don't hurt me
No more
Whoa, whoa, oh
Whoa, whoa, oh
Oh, I don't know, what can I do?
What else can I say? It's up to you
I know we're one, just me and you
I can't go on
What is love?
Oh baby, don't hurt me
Don't hurt me
No more
