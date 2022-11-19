Lirik Lagu Everywhere - Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everywhere - Yellowcard

Turn it inside out so I can see

The part of you that's driftin over me

'Cause when I look you're never there

But when I sleep you're everywhere

You're everywhere

Tell me how I got this far

Tell me why you're here and who you are

'Cause everytime I look

You're never there

And everytime I sleep

You're always there

'Cause you're everywhere to me

And when I close my eyes

It's you I see

You're everything I know

That makes me believe

I'm not alone

I recognized the way you make me feel

It's hard to think that you might not be real

I sense it now the water's getting deep

I try to wash the pain away from me

Away from me

'Cause you're everywhere to me

And when I close my eyes

It's you I see

You're everything I know

That makes me believe

I'm not alone

I'm not alone

When I touch your hand

It's then I understand

The beauty lies within

It's now that we begin

You always light my way

Whenever comes a day

No matter where I go

I always feel you so

'Cause you're everywhere to me

And when I close my eyes

It's you I see

You're everything I know

That makes me believe

I'm not alone

You're everywhere to me

And when I catch my breath

It's you I breathe

You're everything I know

That makes me believe

I'm not alone

And you're everyone I see,

So tell me, do you see me?