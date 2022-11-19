Lirik Lagu Everywhere - Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Turn it inside out so I can see
The part of you that's driftin over me
'Cause when I look you're never there
But when I sleep you're everywhere
You're everywhere
Tell me how I got this far
Tell me why you're here and who you are
'Cause everytime I look
You're never there
And everytime I sleep
You're always there
'Cause you're everywhere to me
And when I close my eyes
It's you I see
You're everything I know
That makes me believe
I'm not alone
I recognized the way you make me feel
It's hard to think that you might not be real
I sense it now the water's getting deep
I try to wash the pain away from me
Away from me
'Cause you're everywhere to me
And when I close my eyes
It's you I see
You're everything I know
That makes me believe
I'm not alone
I'm not alone
When I touch your hand
It's then I understand
The beauty lies within
It's now that we begin
You always light my way
Whenever comes a day
No matter where I go
I always feel you so
'Cause you're everywhere to me
And when I close my eyes
It's you I see
You're everything I know
That makes me believe
I'm not alone
You're everywhere to me
And when I catch my breath
It's you I breathe
You're everything I know
That makes me believe
I'm not alone
And you're everyone I see,
So tell me, do you see me?
